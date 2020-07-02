Public displays of podophilia

The "washing of the feet" phenomenon reveals a pathological streak in the character of many Americans.

In our secular age, it is curious when a popular activity is attributed to religious motives. This is the case with the "washing of the feet." It is explained, "The washing of feet is a religious rite observed by various Christian denominations based on Jesus Christ's commandment that his followers should wash one another's feet, following his example, and to express humility and love." It is quite possible that there was another motive behind this "washing of the feet" behavior.

This took place in Cary, North Carolina. Members of the Legacy Church Center, led by co-pastors Faith Wokoma and her husband Soboma Wokoma, organized a unity prayer walk. People gathered and observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence to mark how long officer Derek Chauvin allegedly had his knee on George Floyd's neck. Chauvin has been convicted of murder in the court of public opinion. At the conclusion of this walk, at least three white law enforcement officers and three other white attendees washed the feet of black pastors Faith and Soboma Wokoma. This is described as "following the Christian ritual that expresses love and humility." Video of the ceremony was shared to Facebook, where it went viral. Comments suggested, "This is how racial healing starts," and this was a "powerful display of what reconciliation looks like."

It would be unnecessary and somewhat distasteful to detail Sigmund Freud's description of podophilia, a pronounced sexual interest in feet. It should be enough to explain that it is not an uncommon disease. The current protests are an excellent opportunity illustrate

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy is more discreet in his efforts to get close to the objects of his affection. Cathy washed the feet of rapper Lecrae at Passion City Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Cathy suggests that white people should find black strangers, go up to them, and shine their shoes to show repentance for their sins of racism. "Whether they got tennis shoes on or not — maybe they got sandals on — it really doesn't matter. But, there's a time in which we need to have some personal action here. Maybe we need to give them a hug, too." In the age of polar bear hunting, this could get interesting as well as educational.

Cathy claims that by shining shoes, white Americans can express shame, embarrassment, humility, and contrition. Why are white Americans expressing shame, embarrassment, humility, and contrition? Are there any living slave-owners? We are all guilty of various failings, but they are personal failings. To confess guilt for slavery, colonialism, or the Crusades is to make a claim to power that no one has. The level of obsequiousness is truly pathological. This pathology would be a problem for individuals. When it is widespread on a national level, it can only lead to disaster.

