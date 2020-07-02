Beclownings: Cuomo, with the worst record on COVID, lectures on the coronavirus -- as the press cheers

I find it humorous and sad that New York's Gov, Andrew Cuomo, who has the worst record on COVID-19 lectures everyone else and the media cheers

Cuomo, along with New York's Mayor Bill DeBlasio, are doing their best to permanently destroy New York.

Cuomo has now upped his list to almost twenty states where travelers who come to New York have to quarantine for fourteen days.

His standard for determining which states he puts on the list: If they have over 10% positivity rates for seven days. So the trick to beat this silly man is to test a beaucoup of people who have no symptoms and aren't likely to have it. Like children, who rarely get it or give it yet are still locked out of schools, intentionally destroying their lives.

Why would anyone want to travel to New York now? Their crime rate is skyrocketing, they are defunding police, they let criminals out with no bail, they won't enforce immigration laws, they are having massive protests, including violent ones, but they are focused on keeping people locked up who come from states with a 10% positivity rate. That is the big problem in New York ... plus a Teddy Roosevelt statue.

Cuomo intentionally sends in sick patients to kill vulnerable residents at nursing homes to kill thousands and he lectures everyone else and the media cheers.

When will the media ask or care that the states that had the strictest lockdowns have the worst results including deaths? Why should states with better results emulate them? Isn't it stupid to follow the lead of people who fail?

And get the schools open to normal capacity. Children are much more vulnerable to the seasonal flu than COVID-19 and the damage so far is immeasurable. If they continue the intentional destruction of children our country will be terrible.