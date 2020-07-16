New police shooting in Michigan teaches leftists some hard lessons

The Police Tribune released a body cam video (warning: explicit violence) of a Michigan deputy emptying her magazine (after clearing a malfunction) into Sean Ernest Ruis shortly after the unarmed suspect stabbed a senior citizen and then came after the deputy with a knife and a screwdriver. The deputy fortunately did not heed Joe Biden's advice to shoot the unarmed man in his leg, as depicted here: "Instead of standing there and teaching a cop, when there's an unarmed person coming at them with a knife or something, you shoot them in the leg instead of in the heart is a very different thing." This is why she did not, as Black Lives Matter puts it, "oink her last" and why her family will not be getting a folded flag.

There are several good lessons from this incident that should go viral well before the November election.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo , whose policies may have killed thousands of helpless nursing home patients, said, "No one needs 10 bullets to kill a deer and too many innocent people have died already." The bodycam video shows that the deputy emptied her entire magazine, which apparently held 15 or more rounds (that's five more than Cuomo said she needed), before the unarmed assailant was no longer capable of sticking his knife or something, in this case a screwdriver, into her. This proves Cuomo dishonest or incompetent with regard to the realities of armed self-defense, and probably both. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said, "We protect geese more than we protect — no joke: you can only have three shotgun shells when you go shooting for geese." The bad guy was still on his feet and advancing after taking four or five rounds not to his leg, as recommended by Shotgun Joe , but to his center of mass. I'm not a law enforcement professional, but I think the deputy let the aggressor get too close, and apparently within ten feet before firing. Twenty-one feet is Tueller Drill range, which means the assailant can reach you in 1.5 seconds, and you need to not only fire, but also stop him during the little time you have. My own experience, which was fortunately with a training simulator and not a real assailant, was that the bad guy cut my throat before I could aim and fire. The deputy went more than the extra mile to avoid shooting the suspect and fired only when she clearly had no choice.

In any event, I am sorry that the suspect made the choices he did, and I am glad that those choices did not result in a dead or wounded law enforcement professional along with the wounded senior citizen. We need to Back the Blue in November, and that means a straight Republican vote for House, Senate, and president.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of an American Thinker contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way.