Kanye West, please do not run for president

The Christian world was excited when famed rapper Kanye West announced that he surrendered his life to Jesus Christ. With 29.4 million Twitter followers, Christians excitedly anticipated his tremendous influence in spreading the Gospel.

Running for president does not line up with someone who is interested in preserving and restoring religious liberty. Trump has been an unprecedented champion for religious liberty. This is why, as a Christian black American, I was excited seeing Kanye wearing a MAGA cap. Kanye could break blacks' hypnotic 50 years monolithic voting for Democrats who have only delivered empty promises.

Kanye inserting himself as a third presidential option is misguided. His candidacy could play the role of a spoiler, as did Ross Perot.

In 1992, Perot's presidential run split the conservative vote, taking votes from Republican George H.W. Bush, gifting the presidency to Democrat Bill Clinton. Kanye's candidacy could produce a similar disastrous outcome, gifting the presidency to Joe Biden and landing a death blow to religious liberty.

Have y'all noticed how Democrats and their fake news media used COVID (a strong seasonal flu) and the wrongful death of George Floyd to beat the crap out of everyday Americans? Christians were hit with $500 tickets, punished for listening to their pastor's sermon in their cars in church parking lots. Meanwhile, abortion centers remained open for business.

Democrats used COVID hysteria to totally overrule the Constitution. Wacko Democrat governors and mayors deemed businesses they liked essential while arresting pastors for holding church services. In the hearts and minds of leftists, God is not essential.

Everything leftists do and seek to do coddles the irresponsible, criminals, and illegals. Leftists are relentless in their mission to punish law-abiding U.S. citizens who are minding their own business and trying to earn a living.

The good news hidden in Democrats and fake news media cheering on the Marxist revolution is that many duped Americans are finally seeing who these wicked people on the left truly are. Leftists are cheering on domestic terrorists who boldly promote racial hate against white people. Demonically, Black Lives Matter thugs demand that whites hate themselves. BLM hates America, Christianity and the nuclear family; openly admitting that they are “trained Marxists.”

A caller into the Rush Limbaugh show called President Trump “the last man standing.” Man, did that woman nail it. Trump remaining in the White House is our only hope of preserving our Founding Fathers' divinely inspired vision for America.

Mr. Kanye West, if you truly are a disciple of Jesus, please do not run for president.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

