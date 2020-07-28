Jerry Nadler’s bizarre denial reveals the media’s cover-up

A viral video shows a very frail-looking Rep. Jerry Nadler (D. NY) insisting that there is no Antifa violence happening in Portland. Instead, he claims, nothing is happening there. “That’s a myth that’s being spread only in Washington, D.C.,” he says.

It’s obvious that Nadler is watching only the lovingly curated footage that the media and the left (but I repeat myself) release. Meanwhile, the internet is awash in images of fiery, violent, brutal protests in Portland, something the media refuse to show.

Here's the Nadler footage (which came originally from Essential Fleccas) contrasted with some footage of the violence he’s denying:

Can someone please explain to me how this works? We are willing to spend all credibility to defend what can be INSTANTLY invalidated. Who came up with this policy, why does it exist, and how is anyone able to maintain it without deviating from the script?pic.twitter.com/K4RFozkQde — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) July 27, 2020

Derek Hunter, in one of his podcasts, said that what we’re seeing is the difference between daytime and nighttime reporting. When the media go out in the day, they film images of people behaving with moderate civility. At night, they capture only carefully stage-managed protests.

It’s this carefully limited range of images that explains how leftists can insist that the only violence in Portland emanated from the fascist federal law enforcement officers that Trump unleashed on the city in early July. Media viewers remain in blissful ignorance of the fact that every night the peaceful protesters (aka, “useful idiots”) go home and the Antifa anarchists come out to make war.

The New York Times’s Nicholas Kristoff added another layer to this artificial divide by insisting that the city is peaceful except for “the two blocks beside the federal courthouse”:

To watch Fox News is to learn from Sean Hannity that the “Rose City” of Portland is “like a war zone” that has been, in Tucker Carlson’s words, “destroyed by the mob.” So I invite Hannity and Carlson to escape their bubbles and visit Portland, stroll along the Willamette River and enjoy a glass of local pinot noir. They’ll be safe — unless they venture at night into the two blocks beside the federal courthouse. Citizens need to be vigilant there, for armed groups periodically storm the streets to attack peaceful visitors. I’m talking, of course, about the uninvited federal forces.

In those two paragraphs alone, Kristoff has told two lies. First, it’s no small thing when two blocks in the heart of the city are given over to destructive nightly violence.

Second – and this is the big lie -- the violence did not start with the federal police. The federal police came in response to violence directed at federal property. In a July 16 letter explaining why federal troops had to go to Portland, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf included a long list detailing how the “peaceful” protesters were destroying federal property and attacking local police before federal law enforcement came on the scene in early July. The following is just a small part of that list:

05/29/2020 Violent anarchists broke a front window at the Hatfield Courthouse.

Violent anarchists graffitied the Hatfield Courthouse.

Overall, the cost of damages on federal property done by the violent mob this first night was estimated at $5,000. 05/30/2020 Violent anarchists graffitied the BPA Building.

Violent anarchists graffitied the Hatfield Courthouse.

Violent anarchists graffitied the Edith Green-Wenell Wyatt Building.

Violent anarchists graffitied the Terry Schrunk Plaza.

Violent anarchists graffitied the 911 Federal Building.

Violent anarchists graffitied the Pioneer Courthouse.

Violent anarchists graffitied the Gus J. Solomon Courthouse. [snip] 06/07/2020 Violent anarchists damaged and breached the fence around the Hatfield Courthouse.

Portland Police were forced to deploy crowd control spray to disperse a crowd that was throwing animal seed at officers. [snip] 06/20/2020 Among a group of over 400 protesters marching in front of the Pioneer Courthouse, violent anarchists attempted to cause eye damage to officers with commercial grade lasers. [snip] 7/01/2020 Violent anarchists graffitied new plywood covering the windows at the Hatfield Courthouse and ripped down plywood on the other side of the building.

A group of over 200 violent anarchists blocked access to the building and proceeded to launch aerial fireworks at federal property. 07/02/2020 Violent anarchists broke a front window to the Hatfield Courthouse and attempted to enter the building.

Violent anarchists refused orders to vacate the Hatfield Courthouse area, and instead launched fireworks and threw objects at officers, while attempting to cause eye damage with lasers. One explosive firework was shot into the courthouse.

FPS law enforcement officers were forced to utilized crowd control measures for safety.

Bottom line: The law enforcement officers did not cause violence. Instead, the violent anarchists escalated their violence after the officers appeared on the scene.

So that you can fully understand the two narratives that are shaping political opinion in America, the following is a small collection of videos about Portland that the mainstream media are promulgating. They either show protesters acting peacefully or law enforcement officers acting cruelly.

Regarding this first video, any person stupid enough to try to “engage [law enforcement officers] in a civil conversation” in the midst of violent riot is either painfully stupid or courting injury for propaganda purposes.

Navy veteran Chris David was beaten and doused with pepper spray by federal authorities dispatched to the protests in Portland, Oregon.



"I was standing there peacefully and then they beat me," he tells @brikeilarcnn. https://t.co/9Cx9MuPW5h pic.twitter.com/OXaZIIp4W0 — CNN (@CNN) July 20, 2020

In this next video, note how cleverly MSNBC skips magically from protesters peacefully walking in the daytime to a violent nighttime conflict, implying that the federal police descended on a peaceful march, rather than responding to a later, violent attack on the courthouse:

“Wall of Moms” organizer Bev Barnum in Portland, Oregon, speaks out after she was teargassed by federal agents.



“I feel that they deploy that [tear gas] so the cameras can’t really see what’s happening. And then they unlawfully arrest moms. Four of my moms were arrested.” pic.twitter.com/jU0sHS1ZkM — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 23, 2020

And of course, there’s the now-famous ABC headline about a “peaceful” protest in California that magically “intensified”:

Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified. https://t.co/fUZTABUM21 — ABC News (@ABC) July 26, 2020

This second collection shows the anarchists (some of whom were posing as “moms” hours earlier) going to war against both the police and the federal courthouse:

There were 20 injuries to federal officers in one weekend in Portland. Antifa rioters throw projectiles like canned food and rocks at officers. They blind them with lasers and then throw explosive fireworks at their feet. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/mLH5h5uDVs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020

These are the weapons antifa bring to the "protest" every night in Portland. And this is only what the Justice Department was able to find. I've seen people carrying knives, machetes, guns, IEDs, etc. It's a surprise to me that suspects aren't being charged w/terrorism offenses. https://t.co/yXvLW4B6q5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020

Rioters hiding behind shields shine powerful lasers at federal officers to blind them. Antifa are organized into many units who carry out specific tasks. Those who aren’t fighting act as barriers, cop watchers, resuppliers & “medics.” This was recorded 25 July. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/L9bqyIEoyB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

(Regarding the lasers, the officers now have protective goggles but, before that equipment arrived, three officers had their vision permanently damaged.)

After dumping all the @RiotRibs trash at the Portland federal courthouse, they set it on fire. Video by @ShelbyTalcott. #antifa pic.twitter.com/lrM6LPZklu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

Antifa rioters are throwing Molotov cocktails toward federal officers at the courthouse. Earlier in the day, police found a cache of ready-made incendiary devices and fully loaded magazines. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KFPyahZ8Er — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

Nadler’s denial about violence in Portland could be because he’s a lying partisan hack. However, given that the Portland agitators are cleverly deploying two different narratives, and that the media are complicit in this tactic, he really may be that ignorant about what’s going in America’s leftist-run cities.

The Trump team is trying to help Americans understand that the media and the Democrats are lying to them by omission. This excellent campaign ad is a good start:

Far-left fascists have turned Portland into a violent hellscape.



Joe Biden is siding with the mob, defending them as “peaceful protesters.”



Do they look “peaceful” to you? pic.twitter.com/ssEawCpFL9 — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 22, 2020

