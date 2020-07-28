Cancel culture attacks John Kass, the Chicago Tribune’s top columnist

Since 1980, John Kass has been a fixture at the Chicago Tribune, where he writes columns about political topics. The Tribune has labeled him their “lead columnist.” Kass hews conservative but works to be even-handed.

That even-handedness wasn’t enough to save Kass, though, when he asserted, correctly, that prosecutors who got massive election funding from George Soros groups are a big part of the problem with the growing lawlessness in America’s Democrat-run cities. The same leftists who loath Israel sprang to Soros’s defense: Kass, they said, was anti-Semitic, and had to be punished. The Tribune bowed before them.

It all started with a Kass column entitled “Something grows in the big cities run by Democrats: An overwhelming sense of lawlessness.” The first paragraph states facts that all honest people must acknowledge are accurate; the second paragraph explains the Democrat mayors’ dilemma; and the third paragraph brings up George Soros:

President Donald Trump is sending federal law enforcement into the big cities run by Democratic mayors, where murder and gang shootings are out of control and where once vibrant downtown areas are on their way to becoming ghost towns. And naturally, the Democratic mayors, backing Joe Biden, are on the defensive, upset that the president might win political advantage, even as the mayors feud with their own police departments, as the violence rises in their towns, as children are gunned down. But these Democratic cities are also where left-wing billionaire George Soros has spent millions of dollars to help elect liberal social justice warriors as prosecutors. He remakes the justice system in urban America, flying under the radar.

Nor does Kass stop with that single mention. He’s an old-fashioned journalist, so he gives the facts to support his assertion that Kim Foxx, who is a prosecutor in Chicago, which is one of America’s most crime-wracked cities, received enormous sums of money from a George Soros organization. Since her election, she has not worked to protect Chicago’s law-abiding citizens:

In Democratic Chicago, for example, the Soros prosecutor is Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. In her 2020 campaign, she reportedly received at least $2 million from a Soros backed political action committee. Foxx doesn’t have a stellar legal reputation. Her office is under investigation for how it handled that Jussie Smollett fiasco. But she’d like to climb the ladder and become a U.S. senator. Foxx announced years ago she wouldn’t aggressively prosecute shoplifters. This preceded a wave of shoplifting gangs violently hitting the boutiques on North Michigan Avenue, long before looting and unrest grew out of the George Floyd protests.

Please note that Kass said nothing about Jews, Judaism, or Israel. He merely identified Foxx’s funding source. For the sin of telling the people in Chicago that George Soros funded a radical leftist prosecutor, Kass had to be taken down. The Chicago Tribune Guild announced that merely “invoking” Soros in a negative light was antithetical to their values.

Let me pause here for a minute to discuss George Soros and today’s leftists. Soros is genetically Jewish. That’s his sole connection to Judaism.

As a 14-year-old during World War II, Soros worked with the Nazis. That was not his fault. He was a teenager and did what he needed to survive.

What is Soros’s fault is that he feels no guilt or sadness about this collaboration. At 14, if he had possessed a normal moral sense, Soros should have known what he did was wrong. His is a psychopathic world view:

Soros, in common with other leftists, is extremely hostile to Israel, the Jewish homeland by virtue of history, purchase, law, and the rules of warfare. He funds groups all over the world that have as their goal Israel’s destruction. He is a reminder that some of the worst anti-Semites in the world are Jews (e.g., Karl Marx). A person who is concerned about Soros’s vast reach through an endless network of leftist organizations is to be philo-Semitic, not anti-Semitic.

Nevertheless, Chicago’s media leftists saw their opportunity and seized it. The Chicago Tribune Guild accused Kass of being anti-Semitic. Think about this risible claim: Kass’s sin was to identify a man who worked with Nazis and loathes Israel, but who happens to be genetically Jewish, and who pays to elect prosecutors who are destroying American cities.

This is a perverse form of leftist jiujitsu. The left is becoming frighteningly anti-Semitic, both as to Israel and as to Jews in America. Its anti-Semites are not fringe figures. They sit at the heart of Congress, sports, the media, and the entertainment world. It takes real chutzpah for members of an anti-Semitic political party to attack as anti-Semitic those who call out nominal Jews for their nefarious conduct.

Still, the perversity worked. With exquisite timing, the Chicago Tribune’s editor-in-chief, Colin McMahon, announced a formatting change that just coincidentally booted Kass from his “page 2” status (which is apparently a big deal at the Tribune):

So, print readers looking for John Kass or Dahleen Glanton— whether to nod in agreement or exclaim in furious dissent — will merely have to flip toward the back of the paper’s front section and find the Tribune Voices page. If John and Dahleen are writing that day, that’s where they will reside.

Maybe it is nothing more than a remodel, but the lefties are doing their victory dance. Robert Feder, an openly leftist blogger who describes Kass as the Tribune’s “white male conservative standard-bearer,” contends that the “Tribune [is] moving John Cass column ‘to maintain credibility of news coverage.’”

Every day, cancel culture reminds people that, if they challenge the leftist narrative, the leftists will come for them. The only way to defeat this is a resounding victory for Republicans from the president down to the local dog catcher.

