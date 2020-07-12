Ghislaine Maxwell’s secrets, if revealed, will be incendiary

Jeffrey Epstein went to (or was sent to) the grave keeping his secrets. However, Ghislaine Maxwell almost certainly shares the same secrets. The latest allegation is that she has or had videos of two “high profile” American politicians, as well as two other influential people, having sex with underage girls. If that’s true, it’s reasonable to believe that she has more than just those videos. A lot of famous people may soon be in trouble, although probably not Trump, who wised up a long time ago about Epstein.

The Sun writes that William Steel, the pseudonym for a former jewel thief, claims that Ghislaine Maxwell, whether as insurance and because she’s a very kinky person, videotaped two highly placed American politicians, as well as other powerful people, having sex with underage girls.

According to Steel, who was not paid for the interview, Ghislaine liked to show off videos of famous people engaging in illegal and immoral behavior. To that end, she tried to impress Steel with footage of “two high-profile politicians” engaging in sex with underage girls, as well as “two high society figures” in a threesome with another young girl.

Although Steel called Ghislaine a nymphomaniac, he says she wasn’t showing the videos to impress him with her sexuality. Instead, power was the ultimate turn-on:

He says: “I was forced to watch their videos because they were trying to impress me. “They wanted to convince me of their power and who they held in their grip. “They boasted about ‘owning’ powerful people.

Steel claims that he has a fair amount of information about the disgusting, debauched duo and that he’s willing to testify in court. While acknowledging his past felonies, Steel assured The Sun that he never had sex with the underage girls, limiting himself to encounters with Maxwell and threesomes with adult women.

Just as was the case with Steel, not everyone who associated with Epstein and Maxwell was interested in sex with underage girls. Before Epstein’s conviction, he and Maxwell were just two more rich, connected people in the Hollywood and New York social scene. After Epstein’s conviction, smart people dropped them, while thrill-seekers enjoyed the edgy feeling of socializing with a depraved felon.

Trump, for example, knew Maxwell through her famous father, Robert, but eventually wanted nothing to do with Epstein:

Jeffrey Epstein turned Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago into another of his hunting grounds for young girls, leading Trump to bar him from the Florida resort, court papers claim. “Trump allegedly banned Epstein from his Maralago Club in West Palm Beach because Epstein sexually assaulted a girl at the club,” according to the papers, filed in the Sunshine State as part of an ongoing legal battle between Epstein and Bradley Edwards, who represented many of Epstein’s underage accusers in civil suits against him. The filing is dated April 2011, well before Trump ascended to the presidency. [snip] “I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” Trump told reporters at the White House of Epstein during an appearance with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. “I had a falling out a long time ago, I’d say maybe 15 years. “I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.”

Indeed, according to Bradley Edwards, who represented many of Epstein’s victims, Trump was one of the few people in those monied circles who helped him build a case against Epstein.

The Clintons were not so wise. Bill Clinton famously flew repeatedly on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” airline. According to Politico, Bill’s daughter, Chelsea, was especially close with Maxwell:

Maxwell first grew close with the Clintons after Bill Clinton left office, vacationing on a yacht with Chelsea Clinton in 2009, attending her wedding in 2010, and participating in the Clinton Global Initiative as recently as 2013, years after her name first emerged in accounts of Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse. “Ghislaine was the contact between Epstein and Clinton,” a person familiar with the relationship said. “She ended up being close to the family because she and Chelsea ended up becoming close.” Lawyers for Maxwell did not respond to requests for comment, and a spokesperson for Clinton disputed the idea that the two women were ever close.

That friendship, if real, doesn’t mean Chelsea ever engaged in immoral or illegal conduct. It does suggest, though, that she didn’t choose her friends very wisely, especially because she continued her close friendship with Maxwell after Epstein’s initial conviction on sex offense charges.

Chelsea and her husband later claimed to be ignorant of Maxwell’s Epstein connection, which may be true. Still, it’s hard to believe that two people as connected as Chelsea and Marc Mezvinsky didn’t know anyone who could have set them straight.

If Maxwell survives her pre-trial imprisonment, any trial in her case will get very interesting very fast. If I were a betting woman, though, I do not think I would bet on the prison system doing any better a job keeping her safe than it did keeping Epstein safe.