In a withering video, black NYPD cop demonstrates the value of those new 'use of force' rules

Is it any wonder police are retiring in droves, given the contempt the cities that depend on them are showing for them? Los Angeles's mayor, Eric Garcetti, has called them "killers." New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio has told of giving his black son 'the talk' about all those racist cops out there, while his daughter has been arrested with a gang of bottle and rock throwers calling to defund the police. Based on the activity of a very few bad cops, they're now all guilty, and big restraints on their use of force to protect communities has now come into effect in New York. Seems that if they left can't quite 'defund' the cops, their second tack is to render the cops defenseless instead.

Bernie Kerik outlines the scope of the problem here:

.@NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio @NYCCouncil @NYCSpeakerCoJo are endangering the lives of every New York City Police Officer, and the new limits on the physical restraints are also going to lead to a quicker escalation of deadly force. @NYGovCuomo DO SOMETHING! .pic.twitter.com/re1KsZi9O6 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 11, 2020

Now, from the groundside, a black NYPD officer has videoed just what these use-of-force restraints mean in practical terms for cops:

🤣NYPD OFFICER GOES OFF ABOUT HIS NEW TACTICAL TRAINING!!!🤣THIS IS A MUST WATCH...AND PLEASE SHARE!!!🖤💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/4SBMkSkHV8 — 🌻Destiny, RN, BSN🌻 (@Destiny3650) July 11, 2020

Seriously, who'd want to enforce the law and maintain the peace under conditions like that? We all know how bad things were when U.S. troops were forced to fight wars in Vietnam and Iraq with "one hand tied behind their backs" as the enemy slaughtered them and hippies spat on returning troops in the airports.

This is even worse. Any sensible cop would retire while the pension pot is still there in blue cities like these and head out for red country, where rule of law is still a thing. Those who can't will retire at their desks, seeing nothing, hearing nothing, and letting the bad guy get away.

Don't think the entire public isn't noticing. Minority communities which benefit from LAPD police protection against predators, have rallied for the cops:

"Thank you to those who came out to support #LAPD and law enforcement. It is a time in our history that we need this more than ever. We need to always identify and remove bad cops while SIMULTANEOUSLY lifting up and thanking the good cops. It’s not a one or the other. It’s BOTH," Flores wrote.

Thank you to all those who went out in this heat to support DEFEND LAPD. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/JxkhuP3nTl — sGt_Helper (@__lacycle__) July 11, 2020

They know what a community looks like where police are defunded, and cops have so many fetters on their capacity to enforce the law that they have no reason to stick their necks out to try to maintain the peace.

The Fox News article says many more such support the police rallies are in the works. Guaranteed there will be a few in New York, too, where cops can't even police anymore unless they'd like to be the left's human sacrifices.