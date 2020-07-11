Even the super-woke leftist behind Hamilton is no longer woke enough

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, regardless of how the naysayers think, has garnered Miranda celebrity status, a Pulitzer, an Emmy, three Tonys, and three Granmy awards, a powerhouse Broadway runaway smash with ticket prices hitting the stratosphere and a mega-million deal with Disney. Miranda was flying high, and then...wham!

The left, bless their hearts, do not deem Miranda, or his sell-out Hamilton, woke enough. What's a superstar to do? For starters, he reminded the lawless monsters that he and his cast dissed Vice President Pence, who had the gall to attend a Hamilton performance in New York. How classy and brave of them. (Clearly, Vice President Pence proved to be the classy and brave one.) He also apologized. But neither was sufficient. Not even the fact that the majority of the original cast comprised "people of color," while the oppressive king was depicted as a nattering fool of a Caucasian, with blue eyes and a petulant affect, was good enough.

How dare Miranda present an aspirational piece about big, bad America? How dare he show Hamilton, a poor, fatherless son of a whore from a backwater woe-begotten island, arriving in America and working himself up to the highest high of power and influence?

How dare Miranda depict Hamilton as a man of such sense of honor and love for his adopted country that he admitted to an affair and dishonored his wife rather than allow himself be depicted as stealing government money?

How dare Miranda depict slave-owners as men of their times, who possessed good and bad traits, and humans who didn't end with slavery, but started with slavery and the concomitant fervent wish of a start — a start of the road to end slavery?

After all, how does Miranda praising the rags-to-riches immigrant story jive with the left's current "down with evil America" rhetoric?

How does Miranda's exposé of Hamilton's über-human ethical conflict work with the left's "all Caucasians are evil black-killers"?

Shouldn't they at least be praising Miranda for allowing John Bolton, without a peep, to plagiarize the title for his traitorous, anti-Trump book from one of Miranda's catchiest songs, "The Room Where It Happened"?

It just goes to show: nobody is safe from these cretins. Bless their hearts.