Erasing America

We are being told that white people are racist, inherently so. And that there is nothing they can do about it. We are also being told that black people can’t be racist, period. Think about this. We are being told that one group of people is racist-- and another isn’t-- due entirely to the color of their skin! What could possibly be more racist than that?!

This would be an amusing Babylon Bee spoof… yet it is real and happening all around us every day. But, sadly, there is more. Ever so much more.

People who wish to peacefully attend one party’s political rally are called selfish monsters, those who loot stores and burn down buildings are deemed heroic. Conservatives have been chased off nearly every campus in the country for years. Outright institutional bias against them is now being sanctioned and codified. Even more chillingly, Big Tech companies are ever more eager to harass, shadow ban, demonetize and silence those with traditional beliefs.

Those in the mainstream media air only what fits their remarkably narrow agenda and edit audio and video in a deliberate attempt to make conservatives look bad. They even outright lie when they feel it is “necessary.” Their whitewashing and laundering of any misdeeds by those who support their agenda now borders on the breathtaking. They no longer bother even to hide their contempt for those who differ with their cultural and political world view.

Christians are routinely mocked, their religious icons besmirched and now even vandalized by those on the left. Recently, statues of many famous Americans have been defaced, vandalized, moved or destroyed. First, the Marxist mob came for the low-hanging fruit, Confederate generals and those clearly associated with slavery. But blood lust is not easily sated, and soon they assaulted monuments to those with tenuous connections to slavery, racism or the Confederacy. And then they went after those who had no connections to them, those who had, in fact, literally fought against them. Statues of Abraham Lincoln, the man who was assassinated as a result of his unshakable opposition to the Confederacy’s actions and his Proclamation freeing the slaves, were targeted. And of Ulysses S. Grant, the one general who Lincoln could trust to successfully prosecute the war against those who embraced slavery. A man who not only won that war, but aggressively pursued the Ku Klux Klan. A man who freed the one slave he was given and who was eulogized by Frederick Douglas. A man who, as president, worked tirelessly to protect the civil rights of newly freed black slaves.

This orgy of destruction even migrated to Europe and swallowed up a statue of Winston Churchill, who stood alone in the West against Hitler’s Third Reich for many agonizing months. It has consumed a statue of Father Junipero Serra, a Roman Catholic priest and friar of the Franciscan Order who founded the first nine of 21 Spanish missions in California. (Fr. Serra was canonized in 2015 by Pope Francis I, the first saint to be canonized in the United States.)

The mob is ruthless, insatiable. But it is anything but invincible. All it takes to stop it is the will to do so. Sadly, that will is nowhere to be found. At least as of yet. So, it marches on, defacing and destroying everything in its path, as the left always does. St. John’s Episcopal Church, the World War II Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the American Revolution.

US Park Service photo

To sum up, America and its history are being marginalized. All those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, who gave the last full measure of devotion have been marginalized. The silent majority is being marginalized…and had better find its voice soon, or it will never be able to do so.

“Marginalized?” Marginalized?! Americans with traditional values-- particularly straight, white, conservative Christian males -- are being subjected to marginalization on steroids. They are now the least favored and protected group in the nation and are routinely denied a forum, silenced, shunned, mocked…marginalized.

Cancelled.

Erased.