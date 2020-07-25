Democrats sink to rock bottom with Biden

It would be difficult to nominate a worse candidate than Hillary Clinton, but the Democrats will with the nomination of Joe Biden.

Biden called President Trump the first "racist" president. This is plain historical ignorance, stupidity, and lying.

About ten presidents, most of them Democrats such as Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Jackson, and Van Buren, owned slaves. Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, segregated federal employees. But the truth does not matter to Biden.

Given today's divisive political and cultural climate, to accuse the president of racism, without any evidence, is defamatory and corrosive to our country, especially after the Russia Hoax.

Contrast Biden's unfounded accusation against President Trump with his fond remembrances of working with fellow segregationist Democratic senators. Biden said he worked "civilly" with Democratic segregationist senators such as Senator James Eastland. Biden said:

Even in the days when I got there, the Democratic Party still had seven or eight old-fashioned Democratic segregationists. You'd get up and you'd argue like the devil with them. Then you'd go down and have lunch or dinner together. The political system worked. We were divided on issues, but the political system worked.

As late as June 2019, Biden described "segregation" as a difference on "issues," as if segregation is an accepted view on the political issue of race relations. How does Black Lives Matter accept Biden as the nominee?

Biden made a litany of racially insensitive remarks. Most well known is when Biden said Obama was the "first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright, clean, well spoken. That's a storybook man" (emphasis added).

Biden said "first," as if there were no articulate, bright, clean, well spoken black Americans before Obama. How about Martin Luther King, Jr.? Professor Thomas Sowell? Condoleezza Rice? Justice Thurgood Marshall? Justice Clarence Thomas?

Despite this, Obama selected Biden as his V.P., which is strong evidence to rebut Biden's statement that Obama is "bright."

A comprehensive analysis of Biden's career that shows how unqualified he is for the presidency was written by a union progressive activist, Ronald Dixon, who recounts Biden's history of racist assumptions, corruption, lying, plagiarism, and mental decline, titled "The Long List of Reasons Why I Will Never Vote for Joe Biden."

But CBS, ABC, NBC, MSN, CNN, the Washington Post, the N.Y. Times, and other members of the media wing of the Democratic Party have ignored and will ignore all past comments and conduct by Biden and will ignore current statements by Biden that evidence his incompetency due to his declining mental state.

The Democrats and the media know that Biden is mentally incompetent. But they do not care. They care only to beat President Trump. The Democratic media will protect Biden and contribute to further dividing the country on race.

Biden was always a lying, corrupt politician. Now he is a mentally incompetent, lying, corrupt politician. A perfect fit for the modern Democratic Party and the media.

Image: Marc Nozell via Flickr.