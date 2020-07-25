Rep. Gohmert goes full Alinsky to make Democrats play by their own rules

Democrats are dismantling anything in America that has ever been connected with slavery. Statues are felled, school names are changed, and institutions are rebranded. Washington, Jefferson, Jackson, and others are gone because of their connection with enslaving blacks.

Rep. Louis Gohmert from Texas has been paying attention, and he's gotten the message. The new rule is that slavery, which ended in America over 150 years ago, is so wrong that anything associated with slavery must be banned. Gohmert introduced a "privileged resolution calling on Congress to ban any political party or organization that has held a public position supportive of slavery." As his official statement makes clear, the only thing still operative in America that meets this metric is the Democrat party:

As outlined in the resolution, a great portion of the history of the Democratic Party is filled with racism and hatred. Since people are demanding we rid ourselves of the entities, symbols, and reminders of the repugnant aspects of our past, then the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party's loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn't so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan. As the country watches violent leftists burn our cities, tear down our statues and call upon every school, military base and city street to be renamed, it is important to note that past atrocities these radicals claim to be so violently offensive were largely committed by members in good standing of the Democratic Party. Whether it be supporting the most vile forms of racism or actively working against Civil Rights legislation, Democrats in this country perpetuated these abhorrent forms of discrimination and violence practically since their party's inception. To avoid triggering innocent bystanders by the racist past of the Democratic Party, I would suggest they change their name. That is the standard to which they are holding everyone else, so the name change needs to occur.

Gohmert has mastered Alinsky's Rule 4: "Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules."

The resolution opens by noting that the House has voted to remove all statues from the building honoring people who "served as an officer or voluntarily with the Confederate States of America or of the military forces or government of a State while the State was in rebellion against the United States[.]"

The resolution continues by saying these statues were just adjuncts to the real horror in the House. Even with the statutes gone, the House continues to contain:

[T]he most ever-present historical stigma in the United States Capitol; that is the source that so fervently supported, condoned and fought for slavery was left untouched, without whom, the evil of slavery could never have continued as it did, to such extreme that it is necessary to address here in order for the U.S. House of Representatives to avoid degradation of historical fact and blatant hypocrisy for generations to come.

What is this obscenity that lives on despite the statue purge? It's the Democrat party itself. Gohmert details the horrific sins that the Democrat party committed against African-Americans, beginning with its 1840 platform and continuing to the Democrats' 75-day-long filibuster of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the way the party lionized Robert Byrd, a onetime KKK recruiter. The resolution also references:

the 1856 Democrat party platform saying that there is nothing in the Constitution to prevent either existing or new slave states;

the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850;

the 0% support Democrats gave to the 14th Amendment, giving slaves citizenship, and the 15th Amendment, giving them the right to vote;

the 1902 Virginia Constitution that disenfranchised 90% of black men and nearly half of all white men, effectively suppressing Republican voters;

the 1912 decision Democrat President Woodrow Wilson made to segregate U.S. government employees; and

the 1924 Democrat National Convention in New York City's Madison Square Garden, which cheerfully hosted a massive KKK presence.

Given all the historic wrongs associated with enslaving and oppressing blacks, the resolution concludes that it's only right and proper to resolve as follows (emphasis added):

1. That the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall remove any item that names, symbolizes or mentions any political organization or party that has ever held a public position that supported slavery or the Confederacy, from any area within the House wing of the Capitol or any House office building, and shall donate any such item or symbol to the Library of Congress. 2. That any political organization or party that has ever held a public position that supported slavery or the Confederacy shall either change its name or be barred from participation in the House of Representatives.

(You can read the full three-page resolution here.)

Looking back on Democrat party history, as well as the terrible depredations their policies have visited on blacks in America through to the modern day, the Democrats might want to watch this comedy video and ask themselves the same question the earnest SS soldier on the right asks of his friend:

Dear Democrats, yes, you are the baddies.

Image: The image is a contemporary Currier & Ives picture of "The First Colored Senator and Representatives," who sat in the 41st and 42nd Congress of the United States. All were Republicans.