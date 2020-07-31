Beware of Lyndon Baines Joe Biden

Lyndon B. Johnson is one of several "accidental presidents." Accidental presidents are those vice presidents who become president only by some act of fate such as the natural death, assassination, or resignation of the president. Unfortunately for the country, that came true for LBJ in Dallas after John F. Kennedy's assassination on November 22, 1963. JFK once even said to Jackie Kennedy, "Oh, God, can you ever imagine what would happen to the country if Lyndon was president?" He foresaw the disaster of LBJ's presidency years before it occurred.

Joe Biden could be characterized as "the accidental presidential nominee." After all of his rivals for the Democratic nomination disqualified themselves by letting their guard down and revealing their blatant hard-left socialism, Joe was the last one standing. Even then, he needed a huge boost with a last-minute endorsement from black congressman Jim Clyburn while Joe was on the ropes prior to the South Carolina primary. Based largely on that endorsement and its influence within the decisive S.C. black electorate, Joe won by a large margin and sewed up the nomination within the next month.

The lasting legacy of LBJ's administration was his massive (not so) Great Society, which has cost trillions of dollars in the subsequent 50-plus years and created a permanent government dependency class that destroyed the black family in the process. When he was LBJ's assistant secretary of labor, Pat Moynihan warned that the Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) program included rules for payments only if no man was in the house. Moynihan's warnings went unheeded, and he was attacked by the far leftists within the administration as "racist" and for "blaming the victim."

Should he become president, L..B..Joe Biden's downfall will be the Great Climatocracy, also known as "the Green New Deal," which he has embraced through his collaboration with Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This is a socialist grab bag of policies that progressives have wanted to enact for decades. It will be used to destroy the suburbs, disrupt the family unit, eliminate private ownership of automobiles, and fundamentally diminish the American way of life.

Johnson was his own man, unlike Biden. LBJ strong-armed his Great Society programs through Congress, disregarding sound advice from people such as Moynihan and others. Biden, on the other hand, is so mentally feeble that he'll be forced to rely on the radical left-wing of his party for policy formation and implementation. He has already largely adopted Bernie Sanders's manifesto for governing, and Sanders is now one of his primary advisors.

Now we are awaiting the naming of Joe's vice presidential running mate. Racial and sex preferences on steroids will become a top priority, foreshadowing the human resources policies he will enact as president. He has promised to select a woman, and, in light of tension surrounding the George Floyd unrest, it will likely be a non-white woman.

In California, Democrats passed a new law that mandates that publicly traded corporations headquartered in the Golden State diversify their boards of directors by adding women. I suspect that a Biden administration will seek to roll out this policy at the federal level. That will only be the tip of the Biden preferences iceberg.

We most certainly can't afford the accidental administration of Joe Biden. Radical Democrats are salivating in anticipation of the free-spending and unrestrained "climate change" legislation that he'll sign without much pushback. Waiting in the wings will be his vice president, who'll most likely take over the chief executive's job when Joe steps down due to a diminished mental state. For the sake of our country and constitution, let's make sure that L...B.Joe's shock troops aren't able to riot their way to victory.

Michael A. Bertolone, M.S. is a freelance writer in Rochester, N.Y.