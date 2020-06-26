Yes, sue the leftist incompetent mayor of Seattle

Cheers for the people of Seattle. They've finally had enough of the anarchy and madness tolerated in their city.

This is from news reports

Numerous Seattle businesses – including an auto repair shop, a tattoo parlor and a property management company – sued the city Wednesday, alleging city officials were complicit in allowing an “occupied protest” that has made them feel unsafe in their neighborhood, according to reports.

Absolutely correct.

Seattle's local government, and Minneapolis is not far behind, let its citizens down. It failed in the most important duty of government, to protect its citizens and to enforce the law.

In Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City, etc., incompetent mayors put their political ideology over the safety of its citizens. We all saw this happen on TV and wondered why the police were not allowed to do their job.

Worse than that, these local leaders allowed unmasked protesters to potentially spread COVID-19 and push back any of the gains from the lock-down.

Negligence all around!