Leftist Minstrel Show: Self-abasing protestors mostly white, and blacks are starting to laugh

Anti-racism protests, which form the backdrop of the violence, desecration and looting going on around the U.S., are starting to look just a little bit strange to some black people.

Made up almost solely of whites, they feature kneeling, self-abasement, calls for absolution, and vows of reparation. There have been celebrities declaring they 'take responsibility,' Congress members bowing in Kente cloth stoles, ritual kneelings in the street, uplifted fists of ecstasy, and in one particularly ridiculous instance, thick, pasty white protestors dancing around a fallen Columbus statue as Indian drums beat, oblivous to the logic of their declaration, in that they best go back to Europe to atone. They've actually become religious rituals for white people with no religion and in need of one, what with global warming not coming through on its promises of Armaggedon. National Review calls them the "white guilt cult"

To black people though, they're starting to get ridiculous, according to self-made tycoon Robert Johnson, founder of BET, who's probably one of the sanest voices in the so-called black community. He's had about all a body can stand of them, doesn't like them, and calls them laughable:

"You know black people, in my opinion, black people laugh at white people who do this, the same way we laugh at white people who say we got to take off the TV shows," he said mentioning the "Dukes of Hazard," a decades-old television program that has come under fire for featuring a car emblazoned with a Confederate flag graphic. He pointed out that knocking over a statue will not "close the wealth gap," "give a kid whose parent's can't afford a college money to go to college," "close the labor gap between what white workers are paid and what black workers are paid" or "take people off welfare or food stamps." Johnson said that whites who seek to "assuage guilt by doing things that make them feel good" would be much more reluctant to support payments for blacks.

Maybe that's because most of these white protests, supposedly on behalf of backs, don't actually do anything useful for black people. White leftists, in fact, can be pretty bossy to black people about what their interests actually are, as this disgusting video of a white protestor lecturing a black police officer on racism shows. Because surprise, surprise, it turns out these self-abasing feel-good protests are led by white people, and mainly participated in by white people.

According to a new study from Pew Research, blacks are far from the top racial minority group involved in these protests.

Here's the Breitbart News take on it:

Only about one-in-six protesters over the last month are black Americans, while the plurality are white, according to Pew Research Center analysis. Though recent protests and riots have been centered around racial tensions with law enforcement, only 17 percent of protesters have been black, while 46 percent are white, 22 percent are Hispanic, and eight percent are Asian, the analysis shows.

Wow. Only one in six protestors is actually black, and based on the photos seen of anti-racism protests, it's a lot less than that, except of course, if they've put blacks at the back of the line or something. But in reality, it sounds like Johnson is right in that Blacks would rather not get involved. This is whitey's show:

Call it a minstrel show of whites, designed to win redemption from blacks, but in reality, ending up entertaining blacks, or at least making them laug.

He points out that it's actually its own form of racism.

Referring to actions such as "changing names, toppling statues, [and] firing professors because they said all lives matter," Johnson explained that "it just shows to me that white America is continually ... incapable of recognizing that black people have their own ideas and thought about what's in their best interests." He suggested that black people should be consulted before people take actions like tearing down statues or firing someone for a comment they have made. "Give us the belief that you respect our opinion. You go out and do something and destroy something, fire somebody because you think it hurts us. Why don't you ask us first if it hurts us before you go and say 'Oh, I gotta do something for the negroes to make them feel better.' Well ask us if we want you to do that to make us feel better," he said.

Johnson, of course, is a Trump supporter, and doesn't care if any leftist doesn't like it. He didn't become a billionaire by following the herd. What he's saying is that making moves to help people escape poverty and powerlessness is a lot more important than white ablutions and abasements.

In the National Review story on the white guilt cult, black people are rather stunned at the sheer ridiculousness of whites, thinking they are all helpless babies and throwing $20 bills at them.

Parker Gillian, a young black college graduate in Chicago who is in no need of financial support (she grew up in affluence, she told the Washington Post), says that someone from work texted out of nowhere to ask, “What’s your cash app?” and then pinged $20 into her account, unasked. “It is so exhausting being everybody’s one black friend right now,” tweeted a comedian named Sarah Cooper. Black people observing such displays by their white acquaintances can be forgiven for wondering: Is it really a friendship if one party is groveling, throwing money, and begging to wash the other party’s feet? If anything, the Great Awokening’s response to the George Floyd killing seems to be bolstering racial barriers rather than eradicating them. By making a religion of anti-racism, white people carry on with the longstanding project of “othering” black folks

If you were black, wouldn't you be grossed out by this obeisance? It just goes to show that white liberal culture has a sort of racism all its own even as it begs for absolution from Black people. The natural response from Black people, or anyone in a comparable situation would indeed be contempt and laughter, how could it not be? What this shows is that the white liberal virtue-signalers are the mirror image of their Democratic Party racist forebears, the people who held slaves, introduced Jim Crow, counted bloodlines, resisted the Civil Rights measures of the 1960s, and now abase themselves for absolution, tearing down statues and skipping idea of jobs, intact families, and security that provably benefit Black people, same as whites. To white liberals, Blacks will always be 'other.' Now they're getting ridiculous.

Image credit: Photo montage by Monica Showalter with use of screen shots from shareable YouTube videos, from Bloomberg Markets and Finance, Clevver News, NBC New York 4, Evening Standard, ABC7 New York, and WCCO Minneapolis.