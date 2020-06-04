Why hasn't Antifa been infiltrated yet?

I'm puzzled. With a hate group like the KKK, it seems that no three Klan members can meet without at least one of them being a FBI informant. So how in Heaven's name does a violent anarchist group like Antifa, which has been around in its present form for over ten years, manage to fly under the radar? Why hasn't Antifa been infiltrated and its organizers exposed? It can't be that hard to do. These people are not like the Mafia or the hardcore communists of the '40s and '50s with their cells and codes. Antifa is composed of pampered punks. And yes, Antifa is mostly white radicals who use black anger as their pretext for violence.

These multi-city riots and demonstrations across the country don't happen by accident. Antifa people come from across state lines, assemble, and sometimes seem to have target areas. They even have their own uniforms — black attire. This all demonstrates an impressive level of organizational skill. I ask you, how can all that go undetected until the trouble actually flares up on the street? We all know about the incompetent progressive mayors and governors in the states where the most damage is occurring, but what about the "esteemed" FBI? Is it too glib to say the FBI was more interested in overturning the 2016 presidential election and then covering up its own criminality to bother with this domestic terrorist group? No wonder the faith Americans have in government institutions continues to sink, as it should.

Some will say Antifa is the militant arm of the Democrat Party. While it is true that there is probably a good deal of overlap between the Antifa and the Bernie Sanders progressive wings of the Democrat Party, the Democrats don't actually control these anarchists. The stooges in the media are of far more use to the Democrats than Antifa, which, if anything, will prove to be counter-productive to the Democrat agenda in the long run.

Two closing thoughts: First, I see these demonstrations and riots as bringing votes to the GOP come November. Second, President Trump is certainly right to designate Antifa a terrorist group. Hopefully this will result in aggressive infiltration and exposure of Antifa, arrests, prosecutions, and lengthy prison sentences upon conviction.