George Floyd's death reveals the domestic enemies among us

The current Oath of Allegiance to the United States taken by those who wish to be naturalized citizens of our great country reads, in part:

... that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic ... so help me God.

The mask has slipped, and the Democrat party and its associated support groups have identified themselves as the enemies domestic of Americanism. The organizers of the recent burning, pillaging, and violence are leftist organizations, most notoriously Antifa. Antifa is the Democrats' spawn and satellite organization. Nary a cross word is said of this instigator organization by a Democrat. While not yet precisely known, the likely funding and organizing sources for Antifa will naturally trace back to one or more of the web of organizations financed by Democrat benefactors.

Although present throughout our country, Antifa has been given free rein in various Democrat-controlled cities for some time, most notably in Portland and Berkeley. As shown and reported on the news over many years, these Democrat-city mayors have allowed Antifa to brutalize and terrorize the public.

When he was the deputy chairman of the Democrat National Committee, now–attorney general of Minnesota Keith Ellison tweeted out a picture of himself holding the Antifa handbook and stating that he had found the book that strikes fear in the heart of Donald Trump. Among many other Democrat politicians' progeny who advocate and support political violence and reject Americanism, it has been widely reported that Mr. Ellison's son has openly pledged loyalty to Antifa.

Not coincidentally, the areas where black Americans are most oppressed are the hotbeds of the current rioting and have been long-term controlled by the Democrat Party. In these areas, the black Americans are basically treated as chattel of the Democrats. According to Joe Biden, if you don't vote for him, you are not black.

With regard to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, virtually all political positions from dog-catcher to city council to the mayor, governor, and attorney general are Democrats who have direct control and influence over the very system that gave rise to the conditions, police officer, and riots that ensued. How is the full control by this one political party working for black Americans after decades with no relief on the Democrat plantation?

As expected, the Hollyweird celebrities and even Joe Biden's campaign staffers have rallied to support funneling money into bail payments for arrested looters and pillagers. Unsurprisingly, Twitter was allowing its users to coordinate criminal behavior on its platform, with tweets identifying looting targets, despite the fact that the site was notified by concerned citizens. The Twits feel the need to "fact-check" the president but no social duty to de-platform criminal activity.

Not all problems can be traced to the left or the Democrats. Even the odious Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday reflexively experienced his usual Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) tic by labeling the president's tweets racist. So blinded by his TDS, Mr. Wallace cannot seem to remember that before being President Trump, Donald Trump was a New York big-city Democrat who financially supported and hung out with many Democrats including the Reverends Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton. Sadly in his diminished mental state of TDS, Mr. Wallace in concurrence with the Democrats believes that since being elected President, Mr. Trump has suddenly morphed into a racist.

History has been rewritten to accommodate all manner of people. Perhaps George Floyd can be remembered in part as the American patriot who gave his life to expose the enemies domestic among us.