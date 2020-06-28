Why are so many current Democrat policies rooted in racism?

Almost all journalists, professors, so-called "woke" people, so-called "progressives, entertainers, almost all social media employees, other radical leftists, and other Democrats are acting as though they want to destroy anything and anyone remotely associated with racism. Destroying historical records is very dangerous.

We know they are lying because a significant portion of their major policies are clearly closely associated with racism.

Prevailing wage laws and minimum wage laws were passed to protect whites and discriminate against minorities. They have oppressed blacks and other minorities for over eighty years, and it is the Democrats who protect them.

New York's self-described progressive leaders need to see the sad truth behind prevailing-wage mandates that apply to government projects — a truth that the unions trying to ensure that these mandates apply to all affordable housing construction would rather not tell. Namely that, as my work studying the history of New York's prevailing wage law makes clear, its rationale is rooted firmly in discrimination.

They also protect Planned Parenthood with every fiber of their being even though it was founded by a racist woman who wanted birth control to build a cleaner race. Planned Parenthood continues to kill black and brown babies at a percentage much higher than their percentage of the population. Yet Democrats would be completely ostracized if they opposed abortion on demand or Planned Parenthood.

Why are people who support so many oppressive policies that seek to decimate the country with policies moving towards socialism call themselves progressives? Moving towards economic collapse is certainly not progressive.

So no one should believe these hypocrites when they act as if they opposed all aspects of racism. They are part of their platform.

Image: Lorie Shaull via Wikimedia Commons.