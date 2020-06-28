What Trump should call the rioting miscreants destroying our country

Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Collors openly admitted in an interview, "We are trained Marxists," referring to her and fellow BLM co-founder Alicia Garza.

The BLM movement has proven to have nothing to do with justice. Rather, in its founder's own words, what they want is communism.

Meanwhile, at Trump's Tulsa rally, he chose the term "anarchist" or "anarchy" (a total of five times) to describe these rioters.

And previously, Trump said he would designate Antifa a "terrorist organization." Very good. He is right on both points: they are anarchists; they are terrorists; they should be treated as such.

But for these anarchists, anarchy is not the end state. The reason why Antifa and BLM are not made up of sweet little old ladies is because sweet little old ladies know they could never fill the power vacuum of an anarchical environment.

Communists, however, are different. They want anarchy so they can then fill that power vacuum with their own system of governance.

The following GOP video is extremely effective at making this crucial point.

It needs to be shared with as many people as possible, from all sides of the political spectrum.

And Trump must expose these Marxists, both on Twitter and at his rallies. After all, we all know that nothing riles up good Americans more than commie bastards!

Image: Ninian Reid via Flickr.