June 11, 2020

Whose Black lives matter?

By Ethel C. Fenig

Black Lives Matter protesters think waving signs with the first word capitalized, and seeing white-skin-privileged, no-matter lives, draped in a culturally appropriated Kente African cloth, dropping to one knee before people of color, absolves them of all their destructive actions.  It doesn't.
 
 For instance, in Los Angeles: 

 

 
 
The week of 5/31 to 6/6, homicides went up 250% and victims shot went up 56% compared to the previous week.

The past 24 hrs has seen 4 shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide. Detectives are following leads to ID & arrest the suspects—but we’re also asking for your help
 
New York police reported  similar deadly news.
 
Murders and shootings in the Big Apple skyrocketed last week compared to the same period last year, law enforcement sources said.
From last Monday to Sunday night, there were 13 murders in the city, compared to five killings during the same week last year, sources said.
The city reported 40 shootings last week — the most in a week since 2015. In the same time period in 2019, there were 24 shootings, sources said.
The increase in violence came as demonstrators marched city streets to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Philadelphia, Chicago, Baltimore, Washington DC, St Louis and other cities all suffered similar murder and crime spikes.  Most of the victims were...black.  Most of the perpetrators were...black.  Apparently that's ok then.  Or something as, except for the families of the victims, the oh  so peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters did not protest this loss of black lives. Or loss  of black businesses or residences or property.  Or the loss of such businesses as grocery stores and pharmacies in these neighborhoods, which not only had many black  employees  but conveniently sold such basic goods--food and medicine--to  neighborhood residents.   But now they've become  barren food and medical deserts which the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/healthyplaces/healthtopics/healthyfood/community_assessment.htm defines as "areas with limited healthy and fresh food access."  
 
And let's add limited Wuhan, China COVID-19 testing site access, because, yep, sure enough:
 

Dr. Birx Says George Floyd Protests Have Resulted in the Destruction of 70 Covid-19 Testing Sites

 During the Monday call, a recording of which was obtained by the Daily Beast, Birx said governors should “scramble now to make sure there is testing available in urban areas.” Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the White House coronavirus task force, said that spikes in cases stemming from the unrest are “an issue our team is following and there is a concern.”

Birx’s comments mirror those of Dr. Anthony Fauci,  who has raised concerns that the protests could lead to a spike in cases. “It’s a perfect set up for further spread of the virus in the sense of creating these blips which might turn into some surges,” Fauci admitted on local D.C. radio station WTOP last week.

Apparently the loss of these testing sites in urban/black areas doesn't matter to Black Lives Matter marchers although CDC current data suggest a disproportionate burden of illness and death among racial and ethnic minority groups:
 
Among COVID-19 deaths for which race and ethnicity data were available, New York Citypdf iconexternal icon identified death rates among black/African American persons (92.3 deaths per 100,000 population) and Hispanic/Latino persons (74.3) that were substantially higher than that of white (45.2) or Asian (34.5) persons. Studies are underway to confirm these data and understand and potentially reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the health of racial and ethnic minorities.
 
But hey, carry a Black Lives Matter sign and all problems solved.  NOT!
 
Image credit: Pixabay public domain
 
Image credit: Pixabay public domain
 