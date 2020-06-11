Whose Black lives matter?

Murders and shootings in the Big Apple skyrocketed last week compared to the same period last year, law enforcement sources said.

From last Monday to Sunday night, there were 13 murders in the city, compared to five killings during the same week last year, sources said.

The city reported 40 shootings last week — the most in a week since 2015. In the same time period in 2019, there were 24 shootings, sources said.