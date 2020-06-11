Whose Black lives matter?
The week of 5/31 to 6/6, homicides went up 250% and victims shot went up 56% compared to the previous week.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 9, 2020
The past 24 hrs has seen 4 shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide. Detectives are following leads to ID & arrest the suspects—but we’re also asking for your help pic.twitter.com/UXwZD7pPze
The past 24 hrs has seen 4 shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide. Detectives are following leads to ID & arrest the suspects—but we’re also asking for your help
Murders and shootings in the Big Apple skyrocketed last week compared to the same period last year, law enforcement sources said.From last Monday to Sunday night, there were 13 murders in the city, compared to five killings during the same week last year, sources said.The city reported 40 shootings last week — the most in a week since 2015. In the same time period in 2019, there were 24 shootings, sources said.The increase in violence came as demonstrators marched city streets to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Philadelphia, Chicago, Baltimore, Washington DC, St Louis and other cities all suffered similar murder and crime spikes. Most of the victims were...black. Most of the perpetrators were...black. Apparently that's ok then. Or something as, except for the families of the victims, the oh so peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters did not protest this loss of black lives. Or loss of black businesses or residences or property. Or the loss of such businesses as grocery stores and pharmacies in these neighborhoods, which not only had many black employees but conveniently sold such basic goods--food and medicine--to neighborhood residents. But now they've become barren food and medical deserts which the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/
healthyplaces/healthtopics/ healthyfood/community_ assessment.htm defines as "areas with limited healthy and fresh food access."
Dr. Birx Says George Floyd Protests Have Resulted in the Destruction of 70 Covid-19 Testing Sites
During the Monday call, a recording of which was obtained by the Daily Beast, Birx said governors should “scramble now to make sure there is testing available in urban areas.” Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the White House coronavirus task force, said that spikes in cases stemming from the unrest are “an issue our team is following and there is a concern.”
Birx’s comments mirror those of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has raised concerns that the protests could lead to a spike in cases. “It’s a perfect set up for further spread of the virus in the sense of creating these blips which might turn into some surges,” Fauci admitted on local D.C. radio station WTOP last week.
Among COVID-19 deaths for which race and ethnicity data were available, New York Citypdf iconexternal icon identified death rates among black/African American persons (92.3 deaths per 100,000 population) and Hispanic/Latino persons (74.3) that were substantially higher than that of white (45.2) or Asian (34.5) persons. Studies are underway to confirm these data and understand and potentially reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the health of racial and ethnic minorities.
