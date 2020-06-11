Where is the FBI?

Today’s Federal Bureau of Investigation is “an intelligence-driven and threat-focused national security organization…to protect the U.S. from terrorism, espionage, cyber attacks, and major criminal threats…” (FBI website). So why isn’t the FBI protecting Americans from Antifa, BLM, and the other terrorists who have taken over so many American cities today?

What are the priorities of the FBI? At the top of the FBI website is an alert to threats during the COVID-19 pandemic: online exploitation of kids, hacking and scamming, and hate crimes. In other words, while our cities burn and terrorists seek to overthrow our state and federal governments, the FBI is focused on keeping the internet safe.

Is this a joke?

What is the FBI doing? I counted 33 press releases on the FBI website for June 9. These included tax evasion, threatening communications, bank robbery, assault, heroin possession, and child pornography. You get the idea- minor threats to our nation and nothing about terrorists wreaking havoc in Seattle, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and other cities.

Where is FBI Director Wray? He has not made a single statement, held a press conference, or attended a news program in months, to my knowledge. Typing in his name on the FBI website brings up one reference from 2020, and one reference from 2019. The rest are older. This guy must be working at his job undercover.

As an American citizen I demand that the FBI get off its lazy behind and start throwing the leaders of BLM and Antifa in federal prison. They are, after all, domestic terrorist organizations fomenting a Marxist revolution. Isn’t that important enough for the FBI?

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons / public domain