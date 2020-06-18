Where are all the guns and ammo purchased under Obama?

During the last two years of the Obama administration, some unusual purchases were made. Large quantities of ammunition were purchased, as were firearms, mostly for somewhat obscure agencies or agencies with no real need for such weaponry. Estimates are that over 1 billion rounds of ammunition were ordered, which resulted in making ammunition scarce for the normal civilian market.

Also significant was Obama's troublesome statement made during his campaign, as follows

We cannot continue to rely only on our military ... we've got to have a civilian security force just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded. We cannot continue to rely only on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives we've set.

What national security objectives? Surely, he is not talking about arming the civilian population, as he wants to disarm us. Why would he want such a "civilian security force"? Could it be that he realized he couldn't use the U.S. military to enforce his social dysfunction for multiple reasons? One is the Posse Comitatus laws, and another was the simple fact that the military likely would refuse his orders. Looking below, we can see he was arming agencies under his Executive Branch control.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service spent $4.77 million purchasing shotguns, 7.62mm caliber rifles, night-vision goggles, propane cannons, liquid explosives, pyro supplies, buckshot, LP gas cannons, drones, remote-control helicopters, thermal cameras, military waterproof thermal infrared scopes and more.

The SBA loaded up their arsenals with Glock pistols. The Fish folks spent approximately $410,000 on their Glocks and rifles and modified their Glocks with silencers.

The Department of Health and Human Services was outfitted with sophisticated weaponry normally carried by Special Forces, stored at an undisclosed location.

Others include:

Department of Energy: approximately $50,000 worth of M-16 fully automatic rifles

General Services Administration: approximately $16,000 in shotguns and Glocks

Bureau of Reclamations: approximately $697,000 for firearms and ammunition

EPA: almost $70,000 for ammunition

Smithsonian: approximately $42,500 for ammunition

Social Security: approximately $61,000 for ammunition

$426,268 on hollow-point bullets, including orders from the Forest Service, National Park Service, Office of Inspector General, Bureau of Fiscal Service, as well as Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The latter three, sure, but the Forest Service, National Park Service, and Inspector General's Office?

Bureau of Engraving and printing: approximately $100,000 on firearms

U.S. Mint: almost $180,000 for ammunition

Bureau of Fiscal Services: approximately $672,000 on ammunition and firearms

Department of Agriculture: $1.1 million for weapons and ammunition

We are now seeing anarchist groups like Antifa, BLM, and others carrying nice weaponry. Just look at a recent photo of a CHAZ resident with his tricked-out AR-15 or M-16.

There are now several left-wing gun clubs such as the Socialist Rifle Association, Huey P. Newton Gun Club, Trigger Warning Queer & Trans Gun Club, and the John Brown Gun Club, with the last one often asked to provide security around the Seattle area for protests and rallies.

We now know that Obama and Holder set up selling guns to the Mexican drug cartels in what is known as Fast and Furious.

Perhaps it is high time that the president orders a detailed inventory and audit of these weapons and ammunition. If anything is missing, where is it? Also, has any of these weapons been used in any known crimes?

Most have probably forgotten about Obama's aforementioned statement and his subsequent unusual purchases for odd agencies, but maybe we had better wake up and take a look around before it is too late.