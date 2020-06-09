Twin Cities: A few words of advice

I have spent quite a bit of time in the Twin Cities and always found the place lovely — wonderful restaurants, cultural events too numerous to mention, beautiful in summer, smartly plowed streets in seriously frozen winters.

These are, generally, very kind, gentle people — "Minnesota Nice" is the term — and are reeling after seeing the carnage across their cities. The incredibly pivotal moment when we all watched, in horror, as George Floyd died, had the whole country in shock and, appropriately, more than willing to look at ways that this could never happen again. I know of nobody, and I mean nobody, who thought what happened to Floyd should not be investigated to the fullest extent of the law. I'll bet that even those few miscreants who generally don't get on with other races understood that this tragedy should not befall anyone, no matter what their ethnicity.

But that all went by the wayside when justified peaceful protests devolved into mass thuggery and mayhem. We've all seen the result. Minneapolis looks like Somalia — maybe Ilhan Omar feels more at home now.

Here's a few things the people of the Twin Cities might want to consider:

First, they should understand that Antifa and a whole bleeding chunk of BLM are not interested in police reform. They're interested in hurting people and breaking things while deceiving all who will swallow their line that they are "peaceful protesters." They're not. Never will be. They want to silence, intimidate, hurt, and maim people who don't agree with them. Please remember this when you see the bobble-headed media mouths insisting that there are really only two thugs in every "peaceful protest" of several thousand people.

Second, police reform is a byproduct of what is really going on here: a power-grab to fulfill many protesters' ultimate dream of an America completely destroyed and replaced by warring militias in a dog-eat-dog world, where major cities will come to emulate the horror of the Purge movies.

Third, it's useless to engage with people who want to hurt you or break things. They're not interested. Think trying to get to know a great white shark in the middle of a feeding frenzy. They're not, for example, interested in knowing anything beyond pulling down statues and burning flags (as if they know enough about history to inform their actions) or stealing, looting, and providing completely unintelligible arguments for what they are doing.

Fourth, the Twin Cities' politicians have made their plans clear. Remember: when these far-left activists say they want to dismantle the police department, they really mean it. This is no trial balloon, nor is it even up for public discussion. The decision has been made. And they will do so. Their primitive enthusiasm to get rid of the police is matched only by their unbridled cluelessness about what that will mean and the disastrous consequences it will bring.

Fifth, the people of the Twin Cities should take a moment to think through, for themselves, their families, and their loved ones — to say nothing of the lovely houses and properties they have worked half their lives for — what it will actually mean if the police departments are disbanded. I hope their thoughts will be tempered by what Lisa Bender, a Minneapolis city counselor said: that calling the police and having them respond is a (white) privilege — and she has a veto-proof city council behind her.

Were I a decent, law-abiding citizen of the Twin Cities, I'd be betting that more carnage and insanity are on the way. Just my take, but I think their lives could be significantly endangered — both by no police availability and by the probable roving mobs with their insatiable thirst for violence and chaos. Property values will drop like a stone, and people will end up having to do one of two things: be prepared to defend themselves and your families in the new Mogadishu on the Mississippi or get out — yesterday.