Blacks not the only victims of rogue cops

The videos below are of a 2014 incident in Independence, Missouri where former policeman Timothy N. Runnels arrested Bryce Masters, a 17-year-old boy. The first video is two minutes and is very disturbing, especially the ending. The second video is 54 minutes and includes the arrival on the scene of backup and ambulance. The second video shows a brief split screen of what Masters shot of the incident before Runnels tased him into cardiac arrest.

The incident was covered in depth by The Intercept and by the website for Britain's Daily Mail. The incident was also covered at Officer.com. In 2018 in nearby Kansas City, the Star's Tony Rizzo reported: "Federal prosecutors later charged Runnels criminally with violating Masters' civil rights, and the former officer was sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison. Runnels, 35, is scheduled to be released from custody in January 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons." Here's the only clear photo of Runnels I could find on the Net. If you see him, steer clear.

Blacks are by no means the only victims of police brutality. Police departments must do a better job of identifying and quickly getting rid of any thugs on their payrolls, but they're being protected by the police unions. We need our police, but not the criminal rogues.

To watch the videos at YouTube, click on these URLs:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/NHwF5rRFPyQ

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y539RqLLdyg

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab (cropped).