Trump with his bible: Fighting for the soul of America

For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, “He catches the wise in their own craftiness”…1 Corinthians 3:19 (New King James Version)

The reaction by the left over President Trump standing in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church with a Bible in hand has been over-the-top , but very instructive. The left’s paroxysms of outrage lay bare their greatest weakness: their hatred of faith.

Rush Limbaugh in his radio broadcast put it perfectly:

“But eventually the camera zeroed in, focused in on Trump in front of the church holding up a Bible — and I knew when he held up the Bible, it’s like showing Dracula the cross. If the Drive-By Media is Dracula, a bunch of bloodsuckers, showing the Bible… You talk about triggering somebody? And it did. They were livid!”

The left, encompassing the Democrat Party and the media, went crazy because the image of Trump walking to that church across from the White House, a sanctuary of history, and then standing in front of that church with a Bible in his hand conveyed a powerful image of hope. This came after Trump issued a brief and powerful speech minutes before promising to restore law and order to this beleaguered nation. I watched that speech and felt a sense of calm because of his leadership. I then felt inspired after this man walked, without a mask of fear, to the front of that church, damaged by rioters and boldly held up a Bible. And there lies the answer to overcoming the left, humbling ourselves and turning to God.

The battle we face for the soul of America is more than just some intellectual pursuit. It is spiritual at its very core. Until we understand this truth we will continue to shake our heads in frustration whenever we try to intellectually out-debate a leftist. You see, the left only views truth in regard to political affiliation. As a result, any argument by a conservative is readily dismissed as racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, anti-science, anti-environment, anti- planet, hateful or just plain dangerous.

How does this affect conservatives? If you find yourself walking on eggshells around leftists or choosing the words you say to them, instead of the honest truth, then the defamations have worked.

Leftism has corrupted everything from language, to education to law enforcement. Their dictates, whether we want to admit or not, affect every area of our lives because they have succeeded in shaming us into reluctant acquiescence. Nowhere has this been made crystal clear than during push to end the lockdown and opening the economy. Those who wanted to open up were branded as caring more about money than saving one human life.

You cannot change the mind of someone who is arrogantly ignorant, so all you can do is change yourself. That takes humility and admitting you don’t have all the answers. This is the point where we can take a knee and instead of making a political statement, take our plight to God.

This nation was founded on Christian principles of morality and justice. You have only browse the quotes of the Founders to realize their deference to God in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. John Adams said this of the Constitution:

“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

A moral and religious People put their faith in and pray to a living God no matter who it offends. Freedom-loving Americans do not need to march in the streets, virtue signal or place a bumper sticker on our car to proclaim our faith and dependence on God, we have only to go the Lord in a quiet place in our own home with love in our hearts, not hatred, bitterness or resentment.

…if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. –2 Chronicles 7:14 (NKJV)

God bless America should become our plea, rather than the close of some politician’s speech. And speaking of politicians, no elected official, including President Trump, can bring healing to this land, only God can. We have a president who understands this which is why I believe he made his stand in front of that historical church.

The left hates Christianity because they fear the faith that encompasses it. Deeming churches unessential, in the left’s own haughty eyes, does not change the power of God’s word to bless, convict and condemn. We find ourselves in our current state as a nation because we have forgotten the true foundation of America and that is love and reverence of God. All these years of compromising our faith and principles has left us weakened in standing for this nation.

Now there are some reading this column that will dismiss it with prejudice. I understand that. However, there are those who understand the gravity of America’s plight and who feel downright hopeless. It is those people who I hope will join me in prayer to ask God for His help to turn our hearts back to Him, heal this nation and defeat the enemy within. Let us fight for America on God’s terms, not the left’s.

Dex Bahr is the author of the book , No Christian Man is an Island. He is also a freelance writer and lecturer.

Image credit: CNBC via YouTube screen shot