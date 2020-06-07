Trump gets a boost from an unexpected Catholic church ally

It's almost like a Hobbit or a Star Wars movie or something, at least if you are non-Catholic, and actually, even if you are.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the titular archbishop of the mythical-sounding Ulpiana (which is some place in Ruritania, err, Kosovo), has sent President Trump an unexpected letter of support, speaking deeply of good and evil.

The archbishop, whose name was last in the news for his rather courageous stance exposing Vatican knowledge of pedophiles, began his new pronouncement with this:

In recent months we have been witnessing the formation of two opposing sides that I would call Biblical: the children of light and the children of darkness. The children of light constitute the most conspicuous part of humanity, while the children of darkness represent an absolute minority. And yet the former are the object of a sort of discrimination which places them in a situation of moral inferiority with respect to their adversaries, who often hold strategic positions in government, in politics, in the economy and in the media. In an apparently inexplicable way, the good are held hostage by the wicked and by those who help them either out of self-interest or fearfulness.

In that mystical way of his, the Alec Guiness Ben Obi-wan Kenobi, or maybe Gandalf figure, then states what a lot of us are already thinking, emphasis mine:

In society, Mr. President, these two opposing realities co-exist as eternal enemies, just as God and Satan are eternal enemies. And it appears that the children of darkness – whom we may easily identify with the deep state which you wisely oppose and which is fiercely waging war against you in these days – have decided to show their cards, so to speak, by now revealing their plans. They seem to be so certain of already having everything under control that they have laid aside that circumspection that until now had at least partially concealed their true intentions. The investigations already under way will reveal the true responsibility of those who managed the Covid emergency not only in the area of health care but also in politics, the economy, and the media. We will probably find that in this colossal operation of social engineering there are people who have decided the fate of humanity, arrogating to themselves the right to act against the will of citizens and their representatives in the governments of nations. We will also discover that the riots in these days were provoked by those who, seeing that the virus is inevitably fading and that the social alarm of the pandemic is waning, necessarily have had to provoke civil disturbances, because they would be followed by repression which, although legitimate, could be condemned as an unjustified aggression against the population. The same thing is also happening in Europe, in perfect synchrony. It is quite clear that the use of street protests is instrumental to the purposes of those who would like to see someone elected in the upcoming presidential elections who embodies the goals of the deep state and who expresses those goals faithfully and with conviction.

He goes further to praise President Trump, and identifies with his courage:

For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, who is not ashamed to denounce the persecution of Christians throughout the world, who speaks of Jesus Christ and the right of citizens to freedom of worship. Your participation in the March for Life, and more recently your proclamation of the month of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, are actions that confirm which side you wish to fight on. And I dare to believe that both of us are on the same side in this battle, albeit with different weapons. For this reason, I believe that the attack to which you were subjected after your visit to the National Shrine of Saint John Paul II is part of the orchestrated media narrative which seeks not to fight racism and bring social order, but to aggravate dispositions; not to bring justice, but to legitimize violence and crime; not to serve the truth, but to favor one political faction.

and in the end, he offers President Trump a blessing:

United against the Invisible Enemy of all humanity, I bless you and the First Lady, the beloved American nation, and all men and women of good will.

Which isn't going to change a thing in this world, or make any leftist stop lying or looting, but manages to offer a reminder to President Trump, who is constantly under attack, that he's as ensconced in a battle between good and evil as any mythic heroic character. He's like Luke Skywalker, given his courage to go off to battle. But these stories aren't always myths. He's like St. George who slew the crocodile, later made into a dragon. He evokes the Song of Roland. He's like Joan of Arc.

It's also a welcome antidote to the obnoxious and abusive statements coming from the Washington church functionaries at President Trump's bid to make peace, telling him he shouldn't come to the churches. So much for 'hospital for sinners,' in the minds of these flamin' hot hypocrites...

The statement of support, coming from the wise old archbishop, after all the abuse Trump took for merely carrying a bible, is, to say the least, not the kind of statement we are culturally used to hearing. Vigano, after all, is so ... Gandalf-like. But heroic stories and movies are compelling precisely because they contain such imprimaturs upon a storyline protagonist, telling him to go forth and do battle. They are mythic, they are ennobling, and they are fascinating to human beings.

Vigano, despite his exotic aura, is distinctly a man of provable courage. For him to recognize that same courage in a fellow soul in the White House, outside the bounds of religion or anything else ... is rather marvelous for all of us. It stands in stark contrast to the ravings of his critics. Perhaps it's the first signal of the mythic and heroic qualities we all sense in President Trump. And perhaps Trump will go forward fulfill them, a huge mission laid out.

What's obvious enough now is it's appreciated.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons public domain