Truckers refuse to deliver to Democrat chaos cities

During the last two months of corona, the truckers have kept our food supplies and inventories up to date.

This week, a super-majority of truckers came through again, as we see in this report:

To date, 77% of drivers say they will refuse loads to cities with disbanded or defunded police departments. Here are some of their responses: "...if something was to happen and you have to take matters into your own hands, and then you risk being prosecuted for protecting yourself." "This is not an area you need to act fearless and think you you'd look like a fool for saying no...Imagine what kind of fool you look like for driving into a hot spot and putting your life in danger." "I will not deliver to an area with a disbanded police department. My life matter[s] and I do this for my family. We are already at the mercy of these towns and cities with laws and hate against us for parking, getting a meal or even using a restroom." "Simple. We may not like it all the time, but laws and order is necessary." "Most places we go already can be dicy an about only time you see a cop is when lights is on behind you." "For my own safety and security of my customers' loads, I have already informed my dispatcher that I will refuse all loads to cities that have defunded their police departments."

The report did not say this, but I'm sure that many truck-drivers are super-patriotic people who stand with our men and women in blue.

The safety factor cannot be overlooked. Truck-drivers, as we saw during the L.A. riots of 1992, are vulnerable to street attacks in a lawless city.

Who is next?

How about canceling HBO unless the let us watch Gone with the Wind without their P.C. comments?

How about canceling the TV cable package because the networks are more concerned with pleasing Black Lives Matter than the people who pay the monthly fee or streaming services?

We are not powerless here. We have wallets, and we should use them.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.