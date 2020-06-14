Trump admin rolls back Obamaâ€™s rule that sex is determined by â€˜identityâ€™ not biology

While the progressive media are preoccupied with rioting and race baiting, the Trump administration Friday rolled out a very important administrative change that under different circumstances cold have sparked riots of its own. Daniel Payne of Just the News reports:

The Trump administration on Friday announced revised federal policy regarding sex discrimination, rolling back an Obama-era rule that had redefined "sex" under federal antidiscrimination statute to include a broad, subjective interpretation of "gender identity." The earlier rule change was a concession to LGBT activists, who in recent years have sought to have significantly broadened interpretations of sex enshrined into local, state and federal law. The rule expanded sex to include "an individual’s internal sense of gender, which may be male, female, neither, or a combination of male and female." Entities that fall under federal Title IX statute were forbidden from discriminating against anyone on the basis of that revised definition. A press release from the Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced that the government was formally rolling back that re-definition, returning to a strictly objective definition of the word "sex" as determined by biological indicators.

It’s science!

And, it’s smart politics, too. While everyone is distracted, the Trump administration quietly puts in place the building blocks for a better tomorrow. The preeminent example is the confirmation of federal judges.

Of course, as an executive action, this decision could be reversed by the next Democrat administration, but at that point, objections and litigation could be launched, citing the scientific literature on biology and sex.

Right now, the intersectional status system has placed transgender concerns well below black concerns. Try raising a mob for the cause of sex-determined-by-identity and you will have trouble.