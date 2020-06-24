The treasonous head of John Kerry rears again

John Kerry, a failed senator, a failed presidential candidate, and a failed secretary of state, is back again, campaigning in Florida for Joe Biden.

True to character, he's put his treason-face on. According to the Washington Examiner:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry raised the possibility that a victory by President Trump could provoke a revolution in the United States, claiming that Republicans have a history of denying voting rights to Democratic voters. "If people don't have adequate access to the ballot, I mean that's the stuff on which revolutions are built," Kerry said during a virtual appearance at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit. "If you begin to deny people the capacity of your democracy to work, even the Founding Fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, we have an inherent right to challenge that. And I'm worried that increasingly, people are disaffected."

This is utterly untrue. It comes off as foreign propaganda, of the type Russia puts out, intended to sow falling confidence in the integrity of elections. If a Democrat loses, he's saying, it has to be because Republicans suppressed the vote.

It's also false on multiple fronts. Republicans are not the ones who opposed the Voting Rights Act of 1965, as well as several major civil rights bills that came of that era — the opponents were Democrats, same party that did everything they could to thwart President Lincoln before and during the Civil War. Republicans voted in higher percentages than Democrats to support the big civil rights bills of the 1960s and that's an easy fact-check that Kerry is old enough to remember.

As for claims that voting is being suppressed now, more slander from a provable liar. His beef is over simple matters of voter ID, which goes miles to prevent Democrat operatives from stuffing the ballot boxes to steal elections.

That he implies his own election was somehow stolen, and that of Georgia failed candidate Stacey Abrams, is utterly false — and has been proven in recounts and other measures again and again, despite Abrams's and his own bitternesses at losing in close races.

This has the earmarks of sowing discord and discontent — a bid to demoralize Latino voters — which was at least one of the audiences he was targeting in Florida — so they imagine there's no alternative but revolt. It sounds as though he's actually trying to whip up a revolution rather than warn of one, given the bedrock of lies he builds it on.

That has more than whiff of treason.

And sure enough, treason is something he's been bedmates with all his life.

He threw his military medals over a fence to protest the Vietnam War — by showing contempt for the U.S. military uniform.

He got caught collaborating with the mullahs of Iran over how to undermine President Trump's bid to end the Iran deal, a bad treaty voters voted Trump in to get rid of. Kerry advised the mullahs to hold on, thwart Trump, and just wait till they got into power again.

Now he's plying Russian propaganda techniques to bring turmoil and uncertainty.

This clearly is a guy who hates the country of his citizenship. At what point is it going to catch up to him? It needs to catch up soon.

Image credit: Screen shot, shareable News10 video.