The Rule of Law has been a much-discussed topic in the pandemic year of 2020. During the attempted Trump impeachment, every Democrat ended their diatribe against the president with the words, “no one is above the law.”

Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Jerry Nadler, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, just to name a few, repeatedly use it as a catchphrase when whining about all the wrongs Trump has committed.

On June 8, 2020, Ankush Khardori of Slate penned “The Judge in the Michael Flynn Case Is Botching His Effort to Defend the Rule of Law.” It is an article about Judge Sullivan and his crusade against Michael Flynn. He wrote, “Sullivan’s lawyers missed the opportunity to position

Sullivan as an institutionalist guarding the prerogatives of the judicial branch and performing his part to promote the rule of law -- the collection of principles that includes the proposition that the law should operate neutrally and without favoring people based on their social status or political connections.”

I say huzzah to Mr. Khardori and all of my woke Democrat friends, for the nation hasn’t always had one rule of law for everyone.

When our nation was founded, we had at least four separate rules of law. We had one for free men, one for free women, one for slaves, and one for native people. There might have been more.

Now Benjamin Crump, a major participant in the Trayvon Hoax, is championing the Rule of Law. On June 3rd, standing on the streets of Minneapolis with George Floyd’s son he said:

“Because we cannot have two justice systems in America, one for black America and one for white America, we must have equal justice for the United States of America.”

Mr. Crump, Mr. Khardori and the members of the Democrat party are all advocating for the end of Affirmative Action. What else could they possibly mean?