In New York, someone stands up loud and proud for all the good police out there

For days now, we've been inundated with politicians, talking heads in the mainstream media, and representatives of Black Lives Matter insulting the police, describing them as brutal, and implying that they're mass murderers, determined to wipe out large swaths of America's black population. Many police departments have responded by backing down, whether they've taken a knee, crawled on the ground, or abandoned their precincts to the mob. In New York, though, at long last, one police officer has finally spoken up and it's magnificent.

A little background is useful to put in perspective just how disgraceful the wholesale verbal attacks on America's police have been. To begin with, America has approximately 330 million people. Of those, 13-14%, or roughly 39.6 million to around 42.9 million, are black.

America also has 796,000 police officers. Of those, 13.3% are black. In other words, blacks are represented in the police force in numbers almost perfectly matching their overall representation in the American population.

In 2019, according to the Washington Post’s comprehensive list of police shootings in America, police shot and killed 1,003 people, 249 of whom were black and 55 of whom were unarmed. Cross-referencing “black” with “unarmed” reveals that police shot 14 unarmed black people. According to the percentage calculator, those unarmed black victims represented between 0.000035% and 0.000032% of the black population in America.

Here’s a little more information based upon reviewing the links in the WaPo database. Three of the fourteen officers involved in those shootings were criminally charged. Another one of the shootings was clearly an accident, while one death remains murky. As for the other nine deaths, all involved situations in which the decedent, although not armed with a gun, violently attacked officers.

Several involved assaults with cars. One person tried to choke the officer. With the other attacks, we know only that the officers reasonably thought their lives were at risk. One man was so violent he could not be subdued with a taser and he sent two police officers to the hospital. In another case, having watched the decedent attack the police, a witness said the shooting was justified.

What these data mean is that, in 2019, at most 0.000007% of American blacks died at the hands of police whose conduct was so heinous as to be criminal. Another 9 deaths (0.00002%) were considered entirely justifiable against people who violently attacked the police.

The above numbers are vanishingly small, although that does not mean that there aren’t rogue police who abuse their power. (If you’re interested in learning about a corrupt police department engaged in wanton abuse, I recommend License to Kill: The Murder of Erik Scott, by SENTINEL and Mike McDaniel.) They do mean, though, that most police bravely intervene in violent situations without killing people. You are being lied to when you’re repeatedly told that police are engaging in an orgy of shooting black men in numbers so appalling it’s practically a genocide.

I mention all this as a prelude to a speech that Mike O’Meara, the president of the New York Police Benevolent Association gave. This is the first time we’ve heard from a police representative who is not a politician. That’s why O’Meara didn’t virtue signal the way the police chief in Webster Massachusetts, Michael Shaw did, by lying down and pretending to be George Floyd:

In an incredibly powerful moment, Police Chief Michael Shaw, urged by chanting, joins the crowd laying face down on the pavement @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/nkuDPeODzo — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) June 6, 2020

Contrary to Ashley Green, this was not a powerful moment. A police chief whose responsibility is the safety of his entire community chose appeasement. Shaw has just announced that the police in his community no longer have the moral authority to address crime.

O’Meara is not an appeaser. He is proud of the work that he and the other police in New York City do, and he has nothing but contempt for those political figures who are abandoning the police to appease the mob. To make his point that the New York Police Department is a force for good, O’Meara, who also believes that facts matter, notes that the police have an average of 375 million interactions every year with New York’s 8.3 million citizens, with “overwhelmingly positive responses.”

375 million interactions with the public every year. 375 million interactions. Overwhelmingly positive responses. Overwhelmingly positive responses. But I read in the papers all week, we all read in the papers, that in the black community mothers are worried about their children getting home from school without being killed by a cop. What world are we living in? That doesn’t happen! It does not happen! I am not Derek Chauvin. They are not him. He killed someone. We didn’t. We are restrained. And you know what, I’m saying to all the cops here. Because you know what? Everybody’s trying to shame us. The legislators. The press. Everybody’s trying to shame us into being embarrassed about our profession. Well, you know what? This [holding up a badge] isn’t stained by someone in Minneapolis. It’s still got a shine on it. And so do theirs. So do theirs. Stop treating us like animals and thugs, and start treating us with some respect. That’s what we’re here to say. We’ve been left out the conversation. We’ve been vilified. It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting. Trying to make us embarrassed of our profession. 375 million interactions overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly positive. Nobody talks about all the police officers that were killed in the last week in the United States of America, and there were a number of them. We don’t condone Minneapolis. We roundly reject what he did as disgusting. Disgusting. It’s not what we do. It’s not what police officers do. Our legislators abandoned us. The press is vilifying us. Well, you know what, guys? I’m proud to be a cop. And I’ll continue to be proud to be a cop until the day I retire. And that’s all I have to say.

The police are the ones who come running when people in the big city are in trouble. Once the left is through with the police, 375 million calls for help will go unanswered. People who are lambasting the police ought to try imagining what their odds of survival will be in the feral wasteland in which they find themselves.