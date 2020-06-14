The plight of blacks who believe in America’s promise

If you think that the war that Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and other leftists are waging against white people is bad, you should see the war that those same groups are waging against black people who don’t toe the party line. They are viewed as race traitors. Three recent stories reveal the risks they run.

In Chicago, Joyce Kenner, the principle of the prestigious Whitney Young Magnet High School, is under attack. The Dayton, Ohio, native remembers living through the riots in 1968, when James Earl Ray, a devotee of Democrat segregationists, murdered Martin Luther King. Her son, when pulled over once, had to explain that the baseball bat in his trunk was actually for baseball. Kenner used to work for Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Now, though, Kenner is under fire for telling her students not to join the increasingly violent protests. Instead, she says that they should beat the system by being the best – getting educated and getting a job. The new fascists want her fired:

Now, after 25 years at the helm of Whitney Young, she finds herself the target of an online petition, posted by unnamed “disappointed alumni,” calling for her to resign, claiming she has “silenced student activists speaking against all forms of injustice. Her silence and her enabling of the systematic oppression that her black and low-income students face should be condemned.” So far it’s gained more than 800 signatures.

Kenner is currently standing strong, refusing either to apologize or quit:

“You could go by your experience, and the only thing I've ever tried to do is get our black kids educated so they have the opportunity to be part of this world,” Kenner said. She said she received dozens of messages from parents and alumni who support her and want her to stay. “Nobody is going to push me out. I’m not resigning. I still have a lot of work to do for my African American students,” Kenner said.

It remains to be seen whether Kenner’s employer has the moral decency to withstand the mob.

Another story is also from academia – this time, U.C. Berkeley. Someone wrote an anonymous letter challenging the mindless leftist groupthink in the U.C. Berkeley History Department.

I can confirm that the letter in the thread below was sent to me and Tom Sowell. It's really worth reading, in a time of widespread panic. https://t.co/bknCdO39c3 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 12, 2020

The reason this letter belongs in this post is because the author makes it clear that s/he is black:

The ever-present soft bigotry of low expectations and the permanent claim that the solutions to the plight of my people rest exclusively on the goodwill of whites rather than on our own hard work is psychologically devastating. No other group in America is systematically demoralized in this way by its alleged allies. A whole generation of black children are being taught that only by begging and weeping and screaming will they get handouts from guilt-ridden whites.

The Berkeley history department, when made aware of the letter, promptly engaged in mindless, leftist groupthink, stating that anyone who doesn’t march in lockstep with them has violated the department’s “commitment to equity and inclusion”:

An anonymous letter has been circulating, purportedly written by a @UCBHistory professor. We have no evidence that this letter was written by a History faculty member. We condemn this letter: it goes against our values as a department and our commitment to equity and inclusion. — UC Berkeley History (@UCBHistory) June 13, 2020

The letter is well worth reading. In relatively straightforward language (the author, after all, is an academic, so was trained in turgid writing), it offers chapter and verse about the lies behind Black Lives Matter, as well as the relentless pressure in academia to conform to hardcore leftism, especially if you’re black.

Finally, for sheer, raw courage, look at this video of two black men, one carrying an American flag, in CHAZ. The palpable rage and vile epithets hurled at them would be viral news in every leftist media outlet in America if the attackers were Trump supporters (who would never do something like that) as opposed to leftists (who always do things like that):

Citizens of #CHAZ chase off black man carrying American flag



Call him a race traitor & imperialist b*tch over the megaphone



One person threw beer onto him and the flag



While a crowd continued to form



Yelling black lives matter



Absolutely no social distancing here either pic.twitter.com/RU7g808kCv — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 14, 2020

When Trump gives his next State of the Union address, after his second inauguration, he needs to invite those men to be his guests and call out their bravery.