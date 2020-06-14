Veterans need to lead support for America's police and sheriffs

It is truly time for America's military veterans, numbering approximately 19 million men and women, to stand up and publicly, earnestly support the nation's law enforcement officers. Described herein is a proposed strategy for a new organization or program and project called Veterans Alliance for Law and Order (VALOR) to accomplish this important objective not only with words, but also with deeds. The strategy envisions the participation of not only veterans' organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Concerned Veterans for America, but also hundreds of veterans' service organizations and various veterans' associations scattered throughout the nation..

Veterans took an oath, a lifelong oath, to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Currently, there are several leftist, radical domestic enemies of the Constitution and the nation operating in full force in several major U.S. cities.

The actions of the group called Antifa perhaps best exemplify these domestic enemies. Antifa's actions include orchestrated attacks on hundreds of the nation's police officers and police equipment (including overtaking police stations) and the looting and burning of untold numbers of stores and business establishments. Several police officers have been killed and several hundred injured as a result of Antifa's actions. It is quite clear that Antifa desires anarchy in America.

As of the writing of this article, few major conservative organizations have offered, other than words, any tangible support for the nation's police and sheriff's departments. For the most part, veterans' organizations have publicly said little in support of police officers, sheriff's deputies, and the need for law and order. For sure, some or many departments need better and more in-depth training to help officers overcome any racist attitudes they may consciously or sub-consciously possess, but police and sheriffs need to be fully and tangibly supported in their mission to maintain law and order.

Many police and sheriff's departments are likely to experience major budget cuts and defunding in some manner as a result of vocal demands for this to happen. Compounding cuts in funding are the rising significant problems with officer retention and recruitment experienced by many departments.

Given all the above, a new veterans' organization (or project) is proposed that is specifically geared to tangibly supporting police and sheriff's departments. This organization would be jointly sponsored and operated by many of the veterans' organizations listed above, along with other non-veteran organizations and individuals who wish to participate.

The name of the new organization would be Veterans Alliance for Law and Order (VALOR). The primary mission of VALOR would be to support police and sheriff's departments with additional funding for safety and other equipment and specialized training that will help to protect the lives of police officers and sheriff's deputies as well as enable them to be more efficient in the performance of their duties. The additional funding would come from fundraising efforts primarily performed by members of America's veterans' organizations, other veterans, and concerned citizens living in the over 3,000 counties throughout the nation.

Following is a proposed logo for VALOR:

As background, VALOR was initially formed by the author and four other veterans during 2017 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity having the same primary mission as described above. However, due to a lack of major donors at that time, it was decided to disband the organization.

Today, the domestic situation in America is vastly different: police and sheriffs are under attack by radical leftist groups (and an often complicit news media) calling for major cuts in police budgets and even complete dissolution of law enforcement departments. A veterans' organization like VALOR is truly needed to unite the large majority of the nation's veterans and other elements of American society in honoring and tangibly standing up for law and order throughout the nation.

During 2017, the need for a veterans' organization like VALOR became evident after interviewing several police and sheriff's departments in four states (Georgia, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Colorado). The below statement by the executive director of the Georgia Sheriff's Association is representative of the bona fide need for VALOR:

In many counties, sheriffs are unable to provide these dedicated men and women (deputy sheriffs) adequate weaponry, ammunition, basic safety equipment, cameras and other necessities due to the lack of funding. The importance of VALOR's mission to raise funds in support of the essential equipment and supply needs of our deputy sheriffs and other law enforcement officers cannot be overstated and is truly appreciated. It is not at all surprising to the sheriffs that a group of honored military veterans, who have served and protected our country, continue to serve and stand for law and order in such a significant manner.

In conclusion, it truly is time for America's veterans to stand up and lead an effort to honor and support the nation's law enforcement officers and departments, not only with words, but also with deeds. It remains to be seen which veterans' organization is willing and recognizes the need to step up, assume a leadership role, and coordinate with other veterans' organizations to make VALOR a reality.

Paul S. Gardiner is a retired Army lieutenant colonel, Vietnam veteran, and member of the American Legion. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Alabama, and United States Army War College. He is an avid lover of America, residing in Hoschton, Georgia.