The morons of the pandemic

Thursday, the brilliant, non-scientist, governor of California started requiring facemasks for everyone. The brilliant former governor, also a non-scientist, chimed in and said wearing masks should not be a political issue and anyone who makes it one is a moron.

I would say that anyone who doesn’t have the cognitive ability to recognize that the masks have been a political issue from the start, not based on science, is a moron.

There are many things relating to COVID 19 that reveal a hell of a lot of morons running around saying things that are not based on science:

When the WHO and people like Bill Gates said that the disease would not spread human to human, that showed a tremendous lack of knowledge. Anyone who treats them as experts now when they were so wrong in the past is a moron. So is:

Anyone who called Trump a racist and xenophobe and said he was overreacting by implementing a travel ban from China is a moron.

Anyone who treats new modeling numbers as factual when previous ones have been exponentially off is a moron.

Anyone who continually repeats that millions of people with no symptoms are spreading the disease, with no scientific evidence, is a moron and that is the reason we are required to wear a mask.

Anyone who believes anything Newsom says, or treats him as if he bases his decisions on science, when he just used made up numbers in March that over twenty million Californians would have COVID 19 by May is a certified moron.

Anyone, such as the CDC, who said that COVID 19 would easily spread off surfaces, with no scientific evidence, is a moron. Anyone who treats CDC’s pronouncements as gospel and fact knowing how wrong they have been in the past is a certified moron.

Anyone who continues to keep schools closed when there is little to no risk to children is a moron.

Anyone who treats Governor Cuomo as if he is an expert on how to handle COVID 19 when his state had the worst results and when he forced nursing homes to take sick patients in is a certified moron. Yesterday, Cuomo said any criticism of what he did at nursing homes is political and he would not allow large political rallies in New York. (Protests and riots are much safer). In March, Cuomo said all states would soon have results as bad as New York, with no scientific evidence to support that. He was 100% wrong.

Anyone who believes that Cuomo’s actions and statements aren’t based on politics is a complete moron.

Anyone who doesn’t believe that the decision on what jobs are essential and which ones aren’t is political is a moron. How else would Planned Parenthood killing factories be considered essential and other elective procedures and dental health be considered non-essential?

Anyone who claims they are cancelling or blocking political rallies, concerts, fairs, school, athletic events, funerals, weddings, restaurant and bar reopenings based on science while supporting protests and sometimes violent riots is a moron.

Anyone who continues to claim that states that have severe restrictions are having better results than states that have reopened and that have been less restrictive are lying morons. The current talking points that most of the media are regurgitating are that we are seeing a serious spike in states that have reopened too soon. The facts are that cases are remaining around 20,000 per day and deaths continue to decline per day, including in states that have reopened. In April cases averaged 30,000 and in May 25,000. There is no overall spike. That is a lie.

It appears the biggest spike is in California, a state that is substantially closed, not in the states that have reopened. Why don’t reporters do their job and tell the truth?

The actual numbers are readily available to reporters if they want the people to see them instead of spreading talking points, but we won’t see them because the public wouldn’t be scared into submission.

Here are some actual numbers through June 18th:

States with very strict restrictions

New York, Population 19.5 million, deaths 31,861 Last seven-day deaths 390.

New Jersey, Population 8.9 million, deaths 12,819Last seven-day deaths 376.

Illinois, Population 12.7 million, deaths 6,537 Last seven-day deaths 352.

States that are less restrictive and substantially open

Florida, Population 21.5 million, deaths 3,061 Last seven-day deaths 213.

Texas, Population 29.0 million, deaths 2,103 Last seven-day deaths 191.

Georgia, Population 10.6 million, deaths 2,605 Last seven-day deaths 230.

Colorado, Population 5.8 million, deaths 1.402 Last seven-day deaths 90.

Arizona, Population 7.3 million, deaths 1,271 Last seven-day deaths 144.

Wisconsin, Population 5.8 million, deaths 719 Last seven-day deaths 37.

Missouri, Population 6.1million, deaths 909 Last seven-day deaths 52.

Indiana, Population 6.7million, deaths 2,491 Last seven-day deaths 111.

Iowa, Population 3.1 million, deaths 679 Last seven-day deaths 39.

In all these cases the states that are less restrictive have had better results from the start, including the last seven days, yet that is not the story the media is presenting. Facts clearly don’t matter. They are continuing to support the continued strangulation of the economy.

It is clear that there are many morons dealing with and talking about COVID 19 roaming around the U.S. Several are sitting in governors’ mansions. A massive number of morons are masquerading as journalists as they regurgitate talking points seeking to keep the stranglehold on the economy because they want the incompetent moron Biden to be elected. Entertainers are certainly morons and former governors who are also entertainers should keep their mouths shut or else they might show their lack of intelligence.

Further evidence of moronic activity occurred in the Supreme Court yesterday when five liberals made a decision based on their feelings instead of doing their job by paying attention to the law, the Constitution and separation of powers. The morons in the media and entertainment world cheered and pretended that the ruling showed that Trump was lawless instead of Obama.