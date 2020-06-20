President Trump predicted that the woke mob would turn on America’s Founders

The media routinely misquote and misinterpret President Trump. The most harmful example of this occurred after the deadly Charlottesville riot in 2017 when Trump said that there were “fine people” in Charlottesville – and then immediately and explicitly excluded the white supremacists. By leaving out the second half of his statement, the media successfully managed to paint him as a racist.

What many people forget, though, is why Trump spoke of “fine people.” He was commenting on the fact that many people at the protest wanted to preserve America’s history. He went further, predicting that, without such people as a bulwark, the mob would turn on America’s founders. Recently, the mob did just that, tearing down statues of Jefferson and Washington.

For those who have forgotten, the leftist mob started closing in on Confederate statues in 2017. The Charlottesville’s City Council voted to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee dating back to the early 1920s. The KKK (which was created to be the paramilitary arm of the Democrat party) showed up to protest, as did other white supremacists. Democrats counter-protested. Lastly, people showed up who object to having America’s history erased, believing it to be Orwellian and dangerous. On August 12, a white supremacist drove his car into the crowd, injuring several people and killing a woman who wanted the statue’s removal.

During a contentious press conference a few days later, the media attacked Trump for his failure instantly to comment on the event. He explained that he waited to comment until he had the facts before him. The media then tried to corner Trump by forcing him to say that, if he opposes violent leftists, he must support Nazis. Trump refused to fall into that trap:

Those people -- all of those people --excuse me, I've condemned neo-Nazis. I've condemned many different groups. But not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

When asked if he thought Lee’s statue should come down, Trump gave a remarkably prescient response about the inevitable result of tearing down Confederate statues (emphasis added):

If you take a look at some of the groups, and you see -- and you'd know it if you were honest reporters, which in many cases you're not -- but many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee. So this week it's Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?

Despite his clear answer, the media again attacked Trump for supporting neo-Nazis. He again pointed to the continuum of leftist attacks on American history (emphasis added):

TRUMP: [Y]ou had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had people in that group. [snip] You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name. Q George Washington and Robert E. Lee are not the same. TRUMP: Well know, George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status? Are we going to take down -- Excuse me, are we going to take down- are we going to take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him? Q I do love Thomas Jefferson. TRUMP: Okay, good. Are we going to take down the statue? Because he was a major slave owner. Now, are we going to take down his statue? So you know what, it’s fine. You’re changing history. You’re changing culture. And you had people -- and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists -- because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. Okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly.

The quoted language irrefutably proves that the leftist lied when they insisted that Trump called Nazis "fine people." But what’s important here is that Trump, showing himself again to be a brilliant visionary, fully understood where the leftists were going with their attack on Lee. He knew it was an opening salvo in a larger war. And so, last week, this happened:

Antifa rioters on Sandy Blvd. in Portland draped a US flag over a George Washington statue & set it on fire. They then toppled the statue. “Genocidal colonist” & “f— cops” are sprayed on monument. Rioters have began to build another autonomous zone nearby. pic.twitter.com/TrZkhPK9zp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

This is Antifa/BLM Maoists' Cultural Revolution in🇺🇸by tearing down Founding Father Thomas Jefferson statue in Portland Oregon. I survived Mao's Cultural Revolution/escaped #CCP tyranny/found freedoms in🇺🇸/don't want 2 see those RED fascists turn USA into a society I left behind. https://t.co/GWQU18xmow — Solomon Yue (@SolomonYue) June 16, 2020

Confirmed: Thomas Jefferson statue at Jefferson High School in Portland torn down. You can see the words “Slave Owner” painted where it once stood. #statue #LiveOnK2 #portlandprotest pic.twitter.com/bt5zdBgkQO — Genevieve Reaume (@GenevieveReaume) June 15, 2020

The leftist mob doesn’t care that Jefferson wrote one of the most beautiful defenses of human equality and liberty ever. They neither know nor care that Washington, a refusing a crown and refusing to become president for life set a precedent for two-term leadership -- the opposite of tyranny -- that latest until Franklin Roosevelt (a Democrat) tried to have permanent executive office control.

Leftists are driving America off the Orwellian cliff. Our history (both the good and the bad) will be erased and everybody who doesn’t get with the program will be destroyed. The mob will get them fired, destroy their families, ruin their reputations, and otherwise force them to conform. Re-electing Trump, the man who saw this coming, is the only bulwark against the madness.