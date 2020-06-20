Ten reasons why John Bolton is not to be trusted

Supporters of President Trump are irked to no end when people who used to work for him betray him. their basic lack of decency in turning on a man who appointed them to some of the highest offices in the land, we worry that their criticism may carry more weight to the undecided voter than the usual political hacks. The latest attack, however, is different. John Bolton’s over-the-top accusations are self-defeating and we are already seeing this story lose its luster. Here’s why:

1) He wants us to believe that the president of China admitted to the president of the United States (!) that he runs concentration camps.

2) He wants us to believe that President Trump, knowing full well that others were listening (Ukraine anyone?), encouraged the Chinese to build more concentration camps.

3) He doesn't explain why he didn't resign immediately upon hearing that his boss supported concentration camps.

4) He doesn't explain why he failed to testify about all this to Congress, under oath, where he might have made a difference.

5) He doesn't explain why he's leaking this now, not during impeachment.

6) He mysteriously can't quote the president verbatim for "security reasons." Is it possible that he's characterizing the president's words in a way that the transcript would refute?

7) John Bolton's government career is over. Democrats would never hire him even before all this and now he's radioactive to Republicans as well. Even as a think tank "scholar" or a lobbyist his prospects are poor. This all makes his book his last chance to make a splash and a buck. Hard to take it seriously.

8) Bolton has admitted he has no problem lying when it suits him.

9) He has turned on his other bosses as well, like President Bush, who publicly stated that he is not credible.

10) The only one who would give Bolton a chance post-Iraq was Donald Trump and how does he show his gratitude? By stabbing him in the back. Truly a man of great integrity and character.

It is no doubt disheartening for conservatives when people we supported and defended show their true colors. However, the Age of Trump is nothing if not the Age of the Great Clarification. All those who have turned out to be fair-weather friends, grifters, and charlatans are being exposed and abandoned, leaving only those we can truly count on to Make America Great Again.