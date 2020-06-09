Tea Party bus tour needed more than ever

Rush Limbaugh reached out to the popular black radio show, The Breakfast Club. Rush wanted to express his outrage over the "murder" of George Floyd and start a healing conversation about race.

While I respect Rush's attempt, for the sake of not raising my blood pressure, I did not listen to their interview. The hosts of The Breakfast Club are not interested in the truth. They are operatives of the Democratic Party and fake news media. Their careers are built upon selling blacks the lie that America is eternally and irredeemably racist. Blacks' only salvation is to continue voting for Democrats.

Democrats and fake news media have deceived blacks for decades. Fishing for black votes, they successfully hooked blacks. Their bait was the lie that Republicans are racist and mean.

Consequently, blacks have been swimming around for the past 50 years with Democrats' hook firmly in their jaws. Democrats have failed and even made worse every problem they promised blacks that they would fix. And yet, a majority of blacks remain loyal Democrat voters, refusing to spit out that hook. Now, Democrats are promising blacks that if they defeat Trump in November, they will disband the police, rip up the U.S. Constitution, provide free everything, and make whites subservient.

As I predicted, the Breakfast Club hosts disrespected Rush and said their interview was a waste of time.

Someone said my articles are not doing any good because I am only preaching to the choir. I have been interviewed by black media for decades only to be rejected, shouted down, called a stupid n----- and a self-hating Uncle Tom. Colleges are actually teaching students to become social-justice warriors, and they have the moral high ground to physically attack anyone who touts conservatism.

It finally dawned on me that perhaps God has called me to minister to white America. Ninety-nine point nine percent of mainstream media bombard white America 24/7 with the lie that they are instinctively racist, demand that they feel guilty for their white privilege and owe blacks big-time. It is refreshing and encouraging for whites to hear and read articles by a black person who realizes the tremendous blessing of being born an American, does not believe he is entitled, and does not harbor resentment against fellow Americans.

During the Vietnam War, radio personality Hanoi Hannah did three propaganda broadcasts daily to frighten and shame U.S. troops into abandoning their posts. Fake news media is the American left's Hanoi Hannah, relentlessly trying to shame and discourage Christians, conservatives, and Republicans.

Propagandizing Americans, fake news media claim that a majority hates Christianity and our country as founded. They claim that most Americans want "social justice," socialism, and communism. Therefore, all of us racist and hateful holdouts must throw down our weapons and surrender to their agenda.

This is why conservative voices such as mine, Rush Limbaugh's, and others are so important, to keep decent everyday Americans encouraged and empowered.

To remove Trump from the Oval Office, deranged Democrats and fake news media have employed a long list of illegal schemes. They deem crushing our economy via corona-madness and launching a race war as mere collateral damage toward achieving their treasonous mission. By the way, our economy has begun to bounce back with 2.5 million new jobs. Their demonic race war will also fail. A recent poll has Trump's approval amazingly over 40% with black likely voters.

The big question is, "What's next?" What new inhumane attack upon the American people will Democrats and their media minions launch in these weeks leading to the November election? I am confident that whatever they do will be extraordinarily evil, mean and harmful to Americans.

During an interview on a conservative radio show, the hosts begged me to fire up the Tea Party buses again. With Democrats and fake news media tripling down on their efforts to literally destroy our country, divide Americans, and discourage patriots, our nation needs the inspiring, encouraging, empowering, and unifying voice of the Tea Party more than ever.

I would love to go back on the road, seeing your faces while performing my songs "We Are Americans" and "Trump Train 2020" at rallies across America.

Outrageously, Antifa and Black Lives Matter are hate groups funded to the tune of over $100 million from George "Dr. Evil" Soros, socialist/communist celebs, and liberal corporations.

A Tea Party bus tour to reopen and unify America requires funding. If you can help, please contact me.

In 1961, president John F. Kennedy addressed the American people, quoting Edmund Burke. "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." Let's get those Tea Party buses rolling across our great land, folks. Thanks and may God bless America.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

