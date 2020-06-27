Strzok's notes implicate Obama

I am an accomplished note-taker. When you take copious notes, you sometimes lose the grammar or skip words to capture content.

Below is the transcription of Peter Strzok's notes related to him by FBI director Comey about the January 5, 2017, Oval Office meeting on what to do about Michael Flynn that has been widely accepted by the media.

VP: 'Logan Act,'

P: These are unusual times.

VP: I've been on intel committee for ten years and I never.

P: Make sure you look over things and have the right people on it.

P: Is there anything I shouldn't be telling the transition team?

Now let us look at it in a different way.

VP: Logan Act?

P: These are unusual times.

VP: I've been on intel committee for ten years and I never... [as in heard it used before].

P: Make sure you look over things and have the right people on it.

P: Is there anything I shouldn't be telling the transition team?

It changes everything, doesn't it?

Someone, probably Barack Obama, since this is a short conversation between B.O. and J.B., says:

"Let's get him on the Logan Act."Biden asks, "Logan Act?

Obama answers, "These are unusual times."

Biden counters, "I've been on intel committee for ten years and I never..."

Obama tasks others in the meeting: "Make sure you look over things and have the right people on it."

And then asks, "Is there anything I shouldn't be telling the transition team?"

You see, it is all in the grammar.

This interpretation links Barack Obama to the attempted coup. Their interpretation suggests Biden bringing up the Logan Act.

When you change the grammar, Biden is in a short conversation with Obama, and Biden is questioning the suggestion that they use the Logan Act to get Flynn.

Even had Obama not been the person suggesting the Logan Act, he would still be implicated in the scheme by directing others to use it.

