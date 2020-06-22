Ruptured Republic: US declaring independence from Founders, principles?

Observing what's happening to the United States today is like living through an extended horror movie, each scene more physically — and intellectually — gruesome than the one preceding it. The leftist agitators and plunderers won't be happy until everything the Founders bequeathed to us has been ignominiously brought down, like the statues of the men themselves. They will not rest until the idea of limited government of, by, and for the people, with rights granted by the Creator, lies moldering in the ground next to them. Until every last one of us proudly admits to being a transgender socialist atheist. Until the last, best hope of Earth is no more.

Rioters did not consecrate the ground their forebears fought to save. They desecrated it. The world will little note, or long remember, what we say here, but will never forget what we did — or did not — do here...on this perilous battlefield of anarchy versus order.

We have switched our allegiance from the flag, and therefore each other, to Marxist theory, from the rule of law to the rule of the jungle, from a belief in e pluribus unum to multiculturalism and identity politics. We have decided that we are not "one nation under God, indivisible," but a conglomeration of competing tribes who careen around Mother Earth playing a zero-sum game no one can win. We have abandoned truth and integrity in favor of the path of least resistance. In devaluing ourselves, we devalue everyone. In purging our history, good and bad, we strip ourselves of our collective memory...and erase the very foundation for lessons that could have helped us successfully navigate the future.

The Founders knew the possible outcomes for the republic they created. They knew that it was for only a moral people, for as long as we could keep it. They set us up to have the best chance for success. It is sadly ironic that, just as we were finally achieving their vision of equal rights for all, we have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

We have declared our independence from Thomas Jefferson and the rest of the Founders even as we have declared dependence on government and the whims of others. We are dispensing with the King of Kings as we once dispensed with the king of England. We are dismissing the Creator as we are dismissing those who created the only nation in history based on the inalienable rights He granted us. This is not a coincidence.

God save us all.