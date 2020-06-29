Reimagine this

Statues and monuments are being defaced and toppled, buildings are aflame, neighborhoods are being taken over, black-suited thugs roam the streets with impunity, our cities are in chaos, and the police seem powerless to act. What are we to do?

The Democrat solution, of course, is words. Democrats love words. The right words shouted with conviction -- “Hope and change!” “Yes we can!” “Hands up, don’t shoot!” “Black lives matter!” and “White privilege!” -- can launch movements and sway elections. On the other hand, the wrong words -- “All lives matter,” “There are good people on both sides,” and “Trans-girls competing with girls? Seriously?” -- can get you banned from Twitter, destroy your career, or start a riot. Words are the most powerful weapons in the Democrat arsenal. Saying the right or wrong thing is always more important than doing the right or wrong thing.

Today’s problem-solving word is “reimagine,” as in “We have to reimagine law enforcement.” What does this even mean? Is it an emphatic imagine in the John Lennon sense? “Reimagine there's no countries. It isn't hard to do.”

It doesn’t work melodically, but maybe that’s the subconscious reference the Democrats are trying to make. Reimagining isn’t hard to do. It’s easy if you try.

Reimagine also captures the idea that what Democrats have in mind is really, really big -- bigger than a mere rethinking, or a reworking, or a redesigning. It’s a reimagining!

Reimagine there’s no ICE. Reimagine reduced funding for the police. Reimagine no police at all. It’s easy if you try.

A young lady in Fredericksburg, VA found it very easy to reimagine no police at all. The following 911 call was played on "Tucker Carlson" Thursday night:

Caller: They’re on my car, alright? They’re on my car right now. Dispatcher: So we would suggest you slowly drive through the area. Don’t hit anyone with your vehicle. C: I can’t. I cannot get out of here, okay? D: Please be patient. I’ll let the officers know, okay? C: Are you serious? D: We can’t do anything, ma’am. The city told us that this is a sanctioned event. C: Get out of my car! You know, this is going to get dangerous. I have a little kid in here. D. Yes ma’am. We would suggest that you call up city hall and let them know about your frustration. C: Get out of the way! Get out of the way! This is getting scary! They’re on my car! They’re on my car! And I’ve got a little girl in the car crying! Are you kidding me?

Reimagine that everything Black Lives Matter and Antifa and other Democrat thug-mobs do are sanctioned events.