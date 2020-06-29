When you want to scare the public into submission just assign deaths to a disease without proof

The scare campaign around Covid 19 keeps chugging along, making things look as bad as possible, and probably worse than it really is.

The New York Post Reports:

New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll adds nearly 2,000 probable fatalities New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll climbed by nearly 2,000 Thursday — after the state began recording probable fatalities from the bug. The state added 1,854 fatalities that were deemed likely due to COVID-19, but were not confirmed by a test, to its tally New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll adds nearly 2,000 probable fatalities

This is sort of like claiming that humans, CO2, and hydrocarbon use causes temperature rises with no evidence. Or that masks save lives, with no data that supports that.

The agenda is all that matters