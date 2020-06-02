Joe Biden advocates shooting suspects in the legs

In the midst of a lethal police brutality case in Minneapolis, and blue-city America in flames, Joe Biden's got a solution, telling it first to a black audience:

According to Fox News:

Joe Biden said Monday that police -- if facing a threat from a person with "a knife or something" -- should be trained to “shoot ‘em in the leg instead of the heart,” amid five straight days of protest following the death of George Floyd.

Which is about as tin-eared as it gets. The case in Minneapolis did not involve knives or guns. A crime was commited of police judgment. Cops handcuffed a suspect and then one of them pressed his knee on the neck and back of a non-resisting suspect who plaintively cried out that he couldn't breathe. Guns didn't figure at all.

Now Joe's advocating shooting suspects in the leg? That's his solution? The bad cop didn't even need a gun with his awful maneuver. Now he's supposed to whip out the gun, but aim for the legs? What could to wrong?

Police experts for years have pointed out that drawing a gun is a serious thing, not a casual whip-it-out-and-shoot whenever affair, meaning that force employed can only be lethal force. Biden's solution to have police fire off guns like target practice is a recipe for more police abuses and deaths.

And cripes, what's he doing speculating about police tactics when he's running for president of a 300-million-strong nation? That's micromanaging - and on a topic he knows nothing about. Something suggests here that this guy both ignorant and too small for the office.

Worst of all, he was bringing this up with a black audience, many of whom were hurting at the very specter of an unarmed black suspect snuffed out of life for unknown reasons by a cruel police officer. The message they'd likely like to hear is no police brutality at all, no deaths, no bad judgment, no killing black suspects on non-violent offenses for inexplicable reasons.

But there Joe goes, shooting off his mouth, imagining this is going to get him the votes. He's senile. And he's grossly out of touch.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr