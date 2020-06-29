Joe Biden â€“ Thereâ€™s no fool like an old fool

“Foolishness is more than being stupid, that deadly combination of arrogance and ignorance.” â€• Paul David Tripp, “Naivete in grownups is often charming; but when coupled with vanity it is indistinguishable from stupidity.” -- Eric Hoffer

Old Joe has been incarcerated in his basement for 80+ days. His few virtual appearances have each been a disaster. He obviously has notes from which is supposed to read but he is unable to read them coherently. He is unable to lucidly answer any questions he is asked. His speech is largely gibberish.

Perhaps then he should be forgiven for failing to condemn the looting and violence that has so far cost $400 million in damage across the country. No leftist has; they clearly support the mobs that are intent upon destroying America.

But Biden is still the Democrat party’s nominee for the president of the United States. What on earth is their plan? To take him out in an October surprise and supplanting him with psycho-killer of the elderly Andrew Cuomo or the thoroughly discredited and corrupt Hillary Clinton?

The DNC has promised to select a woman of color as his running mate. The latest name being proffered is Tammy Duckworth. Who among those being considered are qualified to be president on day one? Not one of them. Each of the black women being considered are being considered only for the color of their skin! How is that for the left’s pandering form of racism? How would any person feel about being hired because of their skin color rather than their talent, their qualifications? This is the sorry place to which the left has brought the great United States; no more is character relevant, nor is the Constitution. Neither facts nor truth matter to the left. Only power, getting it and keeping it, is what the left covets. As for the American people? They care not one bit.

The Democrats have made martyrs of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, both career criminals who violently resisted arrest. Floyd’s death was a clear case of brutality, by a Democrat cop in a Democrat-run city in a Democrat-run state. Brooks’ death was of his own making. If by age ten an American citizen does not know to cooperate with the police when stopped or questioned then his or her parents have failed miserably and said child has been sabotaged for life.

This is a concept a seven-year-old can grasp but Biden, Schumer and Pelosi cannot?

Pelosi and the rest of the Dems clearly support all the violence; they seem to think it will work against Trump. Hmmm. Is it possible that the Democrats actually believe a majority of Americans support rioting and looting and are anti-police? If so they are sadly mistaken. Americans of every race, religion and orientation want and rely upon law and order as does any civilized society. The vast majority of Americans want to live in communities in which the rule of law is enforced, their neighborhoods safe because of the jobs our police perform so diligently.

A nation with citizens who have no respect for the law and those tasked with enforcing it, is destined to devolve into the chaos of death and destruction we are now seeing in our Democrat-run cities like New York, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Louisville, Chicago and D.C. to name a few of the cities that have been ravaged by mob violence in the past few months. Each of these cities have far-left mayors in states with far-left governors who have long promoted Marxist polices such as those that devasted Cuba, Venezuela, and every other nation that has attempted to implement the political system of Orwell’s fictional but prescient 1984.

Is it any wonder that these elected officials embrace and support nonsensical actions like violent protests, secessionist autonomous zones, the Soros-funded Black Lives Matter organization which is not what its naïve supporters think it is. But old Joe Biden is on board with BLM, Antifa, the absurd Defund-the-Police movement, the tear-down-all-American- history statues movement no matter how great the men memorialized were.

There is no fool like an old fool. The vandals of these mobs have no idea who the men memorialized in bronze or marble were; they do not care. If they want to destroy statues of Washington, Lincoln, Grant, Teddy Roosevelt, Junipero Serra etc. they are only displaying their gross ignorance of American history in all its glory and its Founders’ planned elimination of slavery. The Constitution would never have been ratified without the temporary appeasement of the Democrats in the southern states but its abolition was written into it. It took Lincoln to make it happen. He did make it happen and it cost him his life.

It is the Democrat party that has always been the party of racism. The KKK was their armed militia. As the party of segregation, the Jim Crow laws were implemented by southern Democrats who refused to accept the results of the Civil War.

The Democrats of today still refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election. Old Joe Biden is a classic Democrat racist. There is a fifty-year record of his anti-black comments and policies. He opposed integration. In 1977, he was proud to announce that he did not want his children to “grow up in a racial jungle.” That is who Joe Biden was and is.

Like the rest of the Democrats, he has long assumed that black Americans are naïve enough to believe all the unfulfilled promises the party has made for over fifty years while bringing exactly none of those promises to fruition. LBJ’s Great Society effectively destroyed the black family. Now Black Lives Matter wants to eradicate the nuclear family altogether! It’s on their website. Biden and the Democrats embrace BLM, Antifa, and any and all other like-minded groups who have been carefully taught to hate the country people from all over the world would love to come to and live. All these anti-American organizations are funded by far-left people like George Soros, Tom Steyer and others who have made billions of dollars thanks to capitalism and now mean to prevent others from having the same opportunities they had by stamping out capitalism.

As everyone knows by now, Joe Biden is suffering from dementia. He will not be allowed to debate Trump; his handlers will use COVID as an excuse. They think they can get Biden elected just because he is the Democrat candidate so they will continue to keep him from the public to conceal his mental fragility. They believe he will be elected because they think most Americans hate Trump as much as they do and are as uninformed as they are. If elected, it will be the Obamas, the Clintons, Soros, the “leaders” of BLM and Antifa running the show, this country! They are all socialists in the communist sense of the word. They would make Mao proud. A vote for Biden will be a vote for the end of America. Let us hope and pray that enough Americans know fools when they see them and vote accordingly. The American quality of life depends on their wisdom and love of country.

“People do not wish to appear foolish; to avoid the appearance of foolishness, they are willing to remain actually fools. ”

â€• Alice Walker

Image credit: Joe Biden after New Hampshire debate 2/7/20. Screen shot at live television from a mobile phone camera.