The Black Lives Matter Movement is the Enemy of African-Americans

The first thing that I have to say is that I am an African-American man living in the Minneapolis area. I have to state this now; otherwise, I would probably be called a racist.

Most people think Black Lives Matter is a grassroots, black-created, black-run organization dedicated to fighting racism. It most certainly is not. The Black Lives Matter movement is the creation of a group of a few very wealthy individuals, non-profit corporations, and the corporate media. (Incidentally, 90% of the U.S. media is controlled by only six corporations.)

The official Black Lives Matter website, BlackLivesMatter.com, states that Black Lives Matter is a global network foundation that is active in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. A global network!

Who funds Black Lives Matter? It's funded by billionaires George Soros (Open Society Foundation), Rob McKay (Taco Bell heir), the Ford Foundation, the Borealis Philanthropy, the Democracy Alliance, and many others. Not exactly what I would call a black-run grassroots organization. If these facts alone don't cause you to rethink the whole Black Lives Matter thing, then you just aren't paying attention. Check out the links here and here.

Black Lives Matter began in 2013 when the media suddenly started focusing a tremendous amount of attention on what they portrayed as the rise of unjustified, racially motivated killings of African-American men by white police officers. That's the way that the media portrayed it, but the facts say otherwise.

Are police shootings of African-American men on the rise? No, they are not. In fact, they are on the decline. According to the Juvenile and Criminal Justice Report, the rate of police killings of African-Americans has fallen by 70% over the last 40–50 years.

Are white racist police the biggest murderers of African-Americans? No, far from it. The Black Lives Matter–media cabal is demonizing the police and portraying them as our number-one foe, but the facts once again say otherwise.

According to the FBI Uniform Crime Report, 2,925 African-Americans were murdered in 2018. Eighty-nine percent of them (2,600) were murdered by other African-Americans. That same year, 209 African-Americans (7%) were killed by the police (justified or otherwise).

So let's do the math here: 2,600 African-Americans killed by other African-Americans and 209 killed by the police (justified or otherwise). So who is killing African-Americans? Other African-Americans. But whom do the media put all of their focus on? The "white racist" police.

This media-produced false narrative reached its pinnacle with the death of George Floyd. The media have practically deified him. He's in nationwide TV commercials, online ads, public service announcements. He's on billboards. (We are talking millions of dollars in advertising. Who's paying for this?) His image is graffitied on buildings, businesses, and walls from coast to coast. He's on national magazine covers. This list goes on and on. Hundreds attended his memorial service and funeral, which included Al Sharpton (surprise!), the governor of Minnesota, the mayor of Minneapolis, and many big-name celebrities.

So who is this George Floyd? Is he some great civil rights leader? No — he was a violent career criminal with a long criminal record.

George Floyd was released from prison in Houston, Texas in 2014 following an arrest for aggravated robbery. He had been in jail at least five other times. His arrest record included theft, drug possession, and criminal trespass. He was also the leader of a home invasion ring. They entered a woman's home, and Floyd threatened to kill her by pointing a gun at her stomach while they ransacked the place looking for drugs and money. (Check out the link to his criminal record.)

Nice guy, huh? And this is the one that the Black Lives Matter–media cabal is using as its international poster boy. A violent career criminal. Well, at least you can't say they don't have a sense of humor.

The Black Lives Matter–media cabal is not what it makes itself out to be. It is a wolf in sheep's clothing. They pretend to be the liberal friends of African-Americans, but in reality, they are their mortal enemies. The policies that they so aggressively push cause nothing but more damage to the African-American community.

Under the guise of eliminating racism, they push a policy to "Defund the Police." This is right on the front of the Black Lives Matter website.

Under the guise of eliminating racism, they push a policy that they call "Stop The Mass Incarcerations." This is a policy that promotes the release of prison inmates before their time is up and putting them back on the street.

Under the guise of eliminating racism, they push for the decriminalization of drug offenses and the immediate pardon of all of them existing, with reparations paid to those convicted.

So sum this up. In the African-American community, where there is the highest crime rate and the biggest problems with drug abuse, they push to release the inmates from prison and put them back on the streets, let drug use and drug-dealing run wild, and then take away the police. What do you think the outcome of these policies will produce? More crime and drug abuse in the African-American community. High crime and drug areas minus police equals hell — easy math. Policies that promote more crime and drug abuse in the black community are what I call anti-black policies. These guys make the KKK look like angels by comparison.

What we are seeing happening in the world right now under the guise of "eliminating racism" — the destabilization of society, the protest, rioting, looting, burning, and killing — is not a mass of spontaneous grassroots events. It's all thoroughly coordinated by those at the top of the Black Lives Matter–media cabal. They are indeed the enemy of African-Americans, but they are actually the enemy of us all. African-Americans are just being used as cannon fodder in their game of global domination.

Leslie Taha is an African-American writer, author, artist, and former guest columnist for the Tacoma Tribune. He is the author of the book The Architects of Rap, and he runs the website, "NewAfricaRadio.com." lestaha@gmail.com

Image: Johnny Silvercloud via Flickr (cropped).