In patriotism, we're much stronger than we think we are

Here’s a message to all you independent and right-leaning Americans who are deeply concerned about what the left is doing to your country. Because of your concern I want you to think of yourselves as patriots.

All across the United States, fellow citizens who are not on the left are increasingly being treated with contempt for their opinions and beliefs. They have been vilified, stifled by the press, lied to, and ignored by our government, shut out of academia, censored and mistreated on social media, and silenced by the mob. It seems as well that very few of our leaders on the right know what to do. Most are feckless cowards, silently hiding away and wringing their hands in weakness while lawless Marxist mobs continue their destruction unhindered.

Think about it. The left has been in control of all the institutions in this country for years and have only made things worse -- racism, riots, loss of freedom, our cities on fire. They’ve been lying to us for decades and have brought us to this point, yet they’re blaming everyone else, and especially people on the right, for all that is wrong in this country.

Those who love this country and what it stands for haven’t been able to respond, I think, because we long ago lost our connection to the virtues that made this country great and we are unable to articulate them. In addition, we have lost control of the levers of power which are now in the hands of corrupted individuals and entities across the political spectrum.

The problem we’re now facing isn’t actually political; it’s fundamentally moral.

To the left, citizens of this country who don’t agree with them are nothing more than uneducated masses to be manipulated, divided, exploited, subdued, and ruled over by an elite few of our betters. To them, our rights come from those in control and can be granted or revoked at will. The end goal is absolute power, with a supposed Utopia at the end of the rainbow under their supposedly wise control.

Most of us patriots, on the other hand, align to higher principles; reverence for God, from Whom all rights flow, the Ten Commandments, the sacredness of life, respect for all of humanity, objective truth, and virtues. Our concept of virtues includes integrity, respect, humility, love, courage, diligence, and self-control, all of which have proven inherently good throughout human history. The end goal is a nation, united under a common moral framework, in which every individual flourishes and enjoys true freedom. The left neither understands nor respects these higher principles. That is the heart of the conflict.

Unless you’ve been in hibernation for the last four years, you can sense that November is do-or-die for those of us who love this country. Make no mistake; either our current president wins a second term, or we can bid farewell to the republic we’ve known and cherished. And even if he does win there’s going to be hell on the streets for who knows how long afterward. Do you not intuitively know this already? What’s coming after election day will likely be much worse than what we’ve seen so far this year, regardless who is president. So let me put forward the question no one appears to be asking: What are we to do?

My fellow patriots, now is the time for us to find our voice.

Now is the time for us to reconnect with the founding principles (which, by the way, do not include racism).

Now is the time for us to find each other, come together, expose the liars, and end the nightmare.

Now is the time for us to liberate this country from those who are bent on destroying it from within and expecting us to cower in fear as they do it.

Consider with me for a moment that there are likely well more than 150 million of our fellow citizens who very clearly do not want our country destroyed by the left. If we can find a way for all of us to speak in large numbers at the same time with a unified voice, we’ll be impossible to ignore. We actually do have the ability -- and a window of opportunity -- to halt those who are planning and executing evil on this nation, but we must take action while there is still time.

What do we need to do? Here’s a recommendation.

Are you willing to commit a few hours a week and a few of your hard-earned dollars to make a genuine and meaningful difference? Up until election day we need to lovingly and peacefully go on the offensive to win the hearts and minds of our friends, our neighbors, our fellow citizens.

First, we need to reconnect with the higher principles that made this country great, internalize them, and use them as the foundation of our message. For those of us who are God-fearing, we also need to repent of our complacency, our materialistic idolatry, and our lack of watchfulness in protecting the hard-fought liberties we have enjoyed.

Second, we need to be in a solid network of like-minded friends and find our voice -- connect at least weekly with like-minded patriots in your circle of friends and encourage them to connect with like-minded patriots in their circles. If we all take that step right away, we’ll quickly find communication is possible across a very large, trusted network of like-minded people.

Third, we need to organize. Then demonstrate. Can you commit one or two days between now and election day to show up en masse for our values and put the nation on notice?

Organize a day of peaceful demonstration at your state capitol to articulate a positive, principled, freedom-affirming message in contrast to the lies we’re being fed every day.

Identify leaders who can coordinate these gatherings, and get behind them with your time, talents, and resources.

Encourage every like-minded patriot you know to commit the time to be there, and to bring as many like-minded friends and family with them as possible. Communicate through friendly forums and by word of mouth.

Identify prominent, articulate speakers and invite them to join these events to amplify our message.

Imagine one third (or even one tenth) of your state’s population showing up together at your state capitol. The numbers will be so large there won’t be any way to ignore it. That’s what we need -- to be seen, heard, and respected -- and I’m certain it can be done.

I don’t personally know how to make all of it happen, but I’m confident there are patriots in every state who know what to do. Obviously, it will take a lot more commitment from some of us than others. If you have abilities and time, volunteer to step forward and take a leadership role, or volunteer to step into a supporting role you can capably fill.

You strategists out there will understand that what I’ve outlined above is just the beginning of something with much bigger potential.

Listen, fellow patriots. We’re the ones who built and continue to build this country, not the ones tearing it down. We’re the ones who are equal opportunity and color blind when it comes to race. We’re the ones sacrificing our time and talents for a better life for ourselves, our families, and our communities. We’re the ones with entrepreneurial spirit and ingenuity. The word “can’t” isn’t in our vocabulary. We have within us the capacity and the strength of conviction to make an overwhelming difference in this historic moment if we will abandon our fear, band together, and step forward.

The key missing ingredient up to this point is the virtue of courage, and I’m confident we can find plenty among us.

My freedom-loving friends, you are not by any means alone -- there are tens of millions more like you across this nation who are feeling the same way you're feeling right now.

So what do you say?