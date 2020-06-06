How much water will be wasted through COVID-obsessed hand-washing?

"Wash your hands as often as possible," says Canberra's COVID chief.

This could flush away 7 gallons of water per person per day.

Suppose ten million obedient Australians wash hands thoroughly "as often as possible." The water used would total 66 million gallons per day – enough to empty Australia's biggest dam, Lake Eucumbene, in just 20 days.

Now add water used to supply the COVID demand for alcohol-based sanitizers to wipe every knob, rail, handle, and bench. Distilleries are already diverting production from grog for drinking to alcohol for sanitizers. How long before kids and alcoholics are tasting hand sanitizers? Will the COVID chief then insist it be methylated or subject to excise?

COVID emptied our pubs and is now draining our dams.

With environmental releases and COVID cleaning, someone must slash red and green tape and start building dams quickly.