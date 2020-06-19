Fauci falls, fumbles forbidding football

It’s been a long way down for Anthony Fauci, MD – from virtual dictator of a nation under virtual house arrest (and purported sex symbol) to laughingstock caught lying and blaming the public for his fall.

Fauci finally fessed up to his face mask fabulations. He lied to us for our own good, of course.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit stateside, face masks were strictly recommended as personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care professionals. According to Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, masks weren’t advised to the public from the start because of the anticipated PPE shortages.

Got that? You weren’t supposed to wear a mask – not because they were ineffective, but because other people needed them more. But now that they are widely available, why you should wear them. In fact, you are required to wear them many places.

Now, Fauci is complaining that ignorant Americans “don’t believe science and they don’t believe authority.”

“One of the problems we face in the United States is that unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science bias that people are — for reasons that sometimes are, you know, inconceivable and not understandable — they just don’t believe science and they don’t believe authority,” Fauci told the Learning Curve podcast, which is produced by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “So when they see someone up in the White House, which has an air of authority to it, who’s talking about science, that there are some people who just don’t believe that — and that’s unfortunate because, you know, science is truth,” Fauci continued, referring to the White House coronavirus task force’s once-daily briefings.

Ahem: real science is a work in progress, a hypothesis that explains the data, and always subject to further revision when new data is available. The claim “science is truth” is a religious statement.

This is part of the progressive narrative that Trump and the rest of us deplorables are “anti-science.” This, from those who are on the political team that thinks there are multiple genders and that you can switch genders if (1) you believe it, (2) you pump enough hormones into your system, and/or (3) you physically mutilate yourself.

As for not believing in authority (not that “believing” is even the right term, but ok), how does he explain all of us following lock down orders like a bunch of sheep? His lies, and the phony models used to justify the mass house arrest have forfeited the respect that formerly existed.

As a result, his announcement that “football may not happen” is meeting outright defiance from the NFL

The NFL responded Thursday to Dr. Anthony Fauci saying football might not happen this year unless players are in a bubble, doubling down that it plans to play the 2020 season as scheduled. “Dr. Fauci has identified the important health and safety issues we and the NFL Players Association, together with our joint medical advisors, are addressing to mitigate the health risk to players, coaches and other essential personnel,‘' Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Chief Medical Officer, said in a statement from the league. “We are developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem. This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the White House task force, the CDC, infectious disease experts, and other sports leagues.‘'

Fauci and the phony models have discredited more than one man. The global warming fraud, totally a product of computer models, is now a much harder sell.

Caricature by Donkey Hotey