ESPN writer Chris Palmer wins the NIMBY of the year award

Chris Palmer writes for ESPN, a network that was once about sports but shifted to being about woke leftism. Palmer is on board with that, for he cheerfully touts the leftist party line.

In a series of tweets that may be the funniest thing you read in the midst of this Democrat-run chaos, however, Palmer exhibited the world’s worst case of NIMBY-ism (“not in my back yard”). He’s now earned eternal fame in the blogosphere for enthusiastically applauding massive property destruction in Minneapolis and then going into a blind panic when Beverly Hills rioters inched their way to his property.

Palmer’s epic tweet run began on May 28. That was the day he posted a tweet about the lockdown’s economic damage. While the damage was almost entirely due to Democrat governors, Palmer knew who was really responsible: Trump, whom he called a “piece of trash.” In another tweet on the same day, Palmer said that Trump “Kills Americans.”

One day later, Palmer started a “conversation” with a poll asking, “are white people inherently racist?” It eluded him that he revealed his own inherent racism by asking the question.

But back to May 28, the same day Palmer was calling Trump a piece of trash who kills Americans. That was also the day that Palmer, in the full genius of his limousine leftism, tweeted out enthusiastic support for those rioters who torched a multi-million dollar affordable housing project in Minneapolis:

Tough talk for a guy who concedes that he grew up in great privilege and currently lives in Beverly Hills. Palmer’s tough-talking persona laughably vanished two days later when the rioters, who are powered by leftism, not racial concerns, turned their attention to upscale Los Angeles.

It all began with a humble brag about his fear and his courage:

However, as the rioters start trashing Beverly Hills in the night between May 30 and May 31, Palmer went on an epic NIMBY rant, assuring the rioters that he’s totally with their cause, provided that they keep their act out of his neighborhood. He warns them that the Beverly Hills Police are the right kind of jerks, who protect him. Further, despite Beverly Hills being one of America’s most ostentatiously rich communities, he insists that it’s “not where the fight is.”

In quick, unintentionally humorous succession, Chris “Burn it all down” Palmer begins with persuasion, moves to fear and dismay, and ends with angry bluster.

By the next morning, Palmer had rediscovered his equilibrium and was feeling reinvigorated. He hit Los Angeles streets (the streets where the “little people” live and work, so rioting is apparently okay there) to document what was happening. The most interesting thing is his interview with a woman who tagged a postal truck. She and her friend are reveling in the violence:

Interview with woman who tagged Postal truck. pic.twitter.com/ERhJtPf8J4 — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 31, 2020

Later in the day, when Palmer realized that people were calling him out on his self own, he tried to explain that the people he feared weren’t protesters but were, instead, looters and rioters.

Apparently Palmer didn't listen when he spoke to those two women. After all, they had just told him that the only way to effect change was to bring it up a notch, from Martin Luther King to Malcolm X.

Palmer later tweeted that he hadn’t realized that he was cheering on the destruction of low-income housing, and assured people he didn’t endorse property destruction. By then, of course, it was too late, with his name a byword in the blogosphere for . . . well, take your pick: stupidity, hypocrisy, being out-of-touch, being a coward, etc.

Derek Hunter tweeted that he overheard a man at the grocery store say, “They wouldn’t even have to shoot that many, just a few and the rest would scatter.” Judging by Palmer, that man was correct. Palmer was thrilled with the violence when it was far away and willing to participate when there was no risk. However, he was instantly thrown into a blind, angry panic when it comes close to home.

Every day that the protests rage, the activist cowards cheerfully commit more mayhem. That will change the instant it’s brought home to them. Palmer got a little panicked when violence neared his home but, when nothing bad happened, he was able to regroup his woke credentials. It’s a good bet, though, that if his home gets trashed while he’s cowering within it, his “mugged by reality” moment will be magnificent.