Bubba Wallace, snowflake of color

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace apparently contains multitudes. Part of him is obviously a fierce competitor, a man brave enough to risk his life by racing at speeds approaching 200 mph. You have to be able and willing to trade paint with other drivers just as tough and determined as you to make it on the NASCAR circuit. No one who’s ever participated in or attended a race would ever call Wallace soft.

And then there’s Bubba Wallace, the self-proclaimed victim of a racist America. Imagine how race-sensitive he must be to look at a rope, knotted a certain way and obviously used to close a garage door, and see a noose. Even after the FBI, who apparently investigate rope crimes when not running coups against duly elected presidents, said the rope was utilitarian and had been there for some time, Bubba insisted he’d seen a noose.

If Jussie, er, Bubba, sees racism everywhere, imagine how traumatic his work life must be!

Every track has tow trucks to haul off damaged cars. And what’s on the end of those trucks? That’s right, a chain, a chain that surely reminds Wallace of the chains that once bound black slaves. And every NASCAR race car has a hood covering the engine, the word “hood” surely triggering Bubba with thoughts of the Ku Klux Klan.

Heck, the man’s name is practically a racist epithet. “Bubba” surely reminds Wallace of Bill “Bubba” Clinton whose 1994 anti-crime bill resulted in the incarceration of thousands of African-Americans. And “Wallace” must be even worse, bringing to mind Gov. George Wallace, one of the many racist Democrat politicians who historically strove to keep the black man down.

We must pity poor Smollett, er, Wallace, a snowflake of color trying desperately not to melt under the withering heat of the asphalt racetrack while seeing racism all around him. It can’t be easy winning races when you’re convinced you’re a victim.