A new era for home schooling

Before the coronavirus, I was standing in line for confession at our church. It was a long line so I started a conversation with the young family standing in front of me.

I asked one of the young ones about school and he pointed at mom. In other words, he said that mom was his teacher or "home schooling".

According to estimates, 150,000 families and 350,000 kids, are completing their education at home in Texas. The kids get educated, interact with other kids, and probably learn a few things about U.S. history no longer taught at public schools.

Over the last few weeks, we've confirmed why so many parents have decided to keep the kids home.

This is from Denver:

Two members of the Denver school board on Friday called for the removal of police officers from the city’s public schools by the end of the year, saying law enforcement personnel not only are unnecessary on campuses, but detrimental to students of color.

Detrimental to students of color? Aren't some these officers of color?

I'm sure that other school programs are doing the same thing.

Then we learn that a public school teacher was arrested vandalizing a Columbus statue.

Okay. I don't want to say that all public school teachers are committing felonies but this guy should not teach again. What view of world history does he have?

More liberal school administrators. More teachers teaching that the country is racist.

Sooner or later, parents will fight back with home schooling. My guess is that this week's events will increase those numbers.

